Keylor Navas signs PSG deal until 2024

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas has signed a contract extension that keeps him with Paris Saint-Germain until June 30, 2024, the French champions announced on Monday.

Costa Rica’s Navas, 34, who joined the Parisians from Real Madrid in 2019, has started all the club’s games on their way to this year’s Champions League semi-finals.

“I am very happy that I can continue my journey with Paris Saint-Germain,” Navas said in a video posted on PSG’s social media platforms.

Navas has made 72 appearances for PSG. His accolades include 34 clean sheets and four trophies: one Ligue 1 title (2020), one Coupe de France (2020), one Coupe de la Ligue (2020) and one Trophée des Champions (2020).

The Tico also helped PSG reach the UEFA Champions League final in 2019-2020.

“He’s the greatest goalkeeper in the world,” said Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, president of PSG, in a statement from the club. “He inspires a lot of confidence in the team and our fans love him. He will be a big player in the big end-of-season games and for years to come.”

Mauricio Pochettino’s men host Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League last four on Wednesday before the return fixture on May 4.