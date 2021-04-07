  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica issues sanitary alert over enhancement products

April 7, 2021
Do not purchase or use “Poppers,” the Costa Rican Health Ministry says.

Do not purchase or use “Poppers,” the Costa Rican Health Ministry says. (Via the Health Ministry. )

Costa Rica’s Health Ministry has issued a sanitary alert regarding sexual enhancement products sold here under the name “Poppers.”

While an alert regarding these products was first issued in 2015, “these products continue to be marketed,” leading to an updated warning this week.

“These products do NOT have a sanitary registration since their quality, efficacy and safety have not been demonstrated and they have not been evaluated by the Ministry of Health, so they can put the health of the population at risk,” the alert reads.

As explained by the alert, “Poppers” are an inhalant that purport to increase stimulation and sex drive. However, “the exact content of these products is not known,” and they may contain substances that are harmful or fatal if ingested.

Some of the known adverse side effects are: redness of the face and neck, headache, nausea, vomiting, increased heart rate and hypotension. Its use in people with a suppressed immune system, heart problems, anemia, low or high blood pressure or a history of brain hemorrhage can aggravate those conditions.

Recommendations for the general public

  1. Do not buy, sell or use the products called POPPERS, as indicated in this Health Alert.
  2. If your business has acquired this product, remove it from the shelf and notify the Health Ministry for its confiscation.
  3. If you are using these products, stop using them immediately due to the risks they may pose to your health.

The population is urged to report to the Health Ministry those establishments, companies or persons who are suspected of selling these products or any others that do not have a sanitary registration. Likewise, if you know people who are packaging these products, you are requested to file a confidential complaint with this Ministry.

To report any situation, write to the email: denuncias.drpis@misalud.go.cr.

Related posts:

  1. Vegetables grown near erupting Turrialba called safe to eat
  2. Following legalization, just 1 clinic signed up to offer IVF
  3. Costa Rica issues sanitary alert over adulterated alcohol

You may be interested

Costa Rica among top options for dental tourism
Dental Tourism
4 views
Dental Tourism
4 views

Costa Rica among top options for dental tourism

The Tico Times - April 7, 2021

The rising cost of dental care in the United States paired with the high number of people without dental insurance…

Costa Rica pledges more vaccines for elderly
Costa Rica
5 views
Costa Rica
5 views

Costa Rica pledges more vaccines for elderly

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 7, 2021

The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (Caja) will dedicate 90% of available coronavirus vaccines to Group 2 — people over…

How to choose the best dental veneers in Costa Rica
Dental Tourism
2836 views
Dental Tourism
2836 views

How to choose the best dental veneers in Costa Rica

Dr. Andres Brenes / Goodness Dental - April 7, 2021

Dental veneers can be quite expensive in the United States. Fortunately, Costa Rica offers high quality, affordable dental veneer options…

LATEST NEWS

Medical tourism in Costa Rica
Dental Tourism

Costa Rica among top options for dental tourism

 - Apr 07, 2021
Elizabeth Castillo, 91, becomes the first person in Costa Rica to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica pledges more vaccines for elderly

 - Apr 07, 2021
Dental Tourism

How to choose the best dental veneers in Costa Rica

 - Apr 07, 2021
CONCACAF Champions League trophy
Costa Rica

Costa Rican clubs face U.S. opponents in Champions League

 - Apr 06, 2021
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 12, 2021 a vial containing the Covid-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca and a syringe are seen on a table in the pharmacy of the vaccination center at the Robert Bosch hospital in Stuttgart, southern Germany.
Costa Rica

AstraZeneca vaccine benefits ‘outweigh the risks,’ EMA says

 - Apr 06, 2021
A DHL flight with a shipment of Pfizer vaccines arrives at Juan Santamaría International Airport on February 17, 2021.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica will receive first AstraZeneca vaccine shipment this week

 - Apr 06, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 219,846
  • Deaths: 3,000
  • Recovered: 193,857