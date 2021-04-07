Costa Rica issues sanitary alert over enhancement products

Costa Rica’s Health Ministry has issued a sanitary alert regarding sexual enhancement products sold here under the name “Poppers.”

While an alert regarding these products was first issued in 2015, “these products continue to be marketed,” leading to an updated warning this week.

“These products do NOT have a sanitary registration since their quality, efficacy and safety have not been demonstrated and they have not been evaluated by the Ministry of Health, so they can put the health of the population at risk,” the alert reads.

As explained by the alert, “Poppers” are an inhalant that purport to increase stimulation and sex drive. However, “the exact content of these products is not known,” and they may contain substances that are harmful or fatal if ingested.

Some of the known adverse side effects are: redness of the face and neck, headache, nausea, vomiting, increased heart rate and hypotension. Its use in people with a suppressed immune system, heart problems, anemia, low or high blood pressure or a history of brain hemorrhage can aggravate those conditions.

Recommendations for the general public

Do not buy, sell or use the products called POPPERS, as indicated in this Health Alert. If your business has acquired this product, remove it from the shelf and notify the Health Ministry for its confiscation. If you are using these products, stop using them immediately due to the risks they may pose to your health.

The population is urged to report to the Health Ministry those establishments, companies or persons who are suspected of selling these products or any others that do not have a sanitary registration. Likewise, if you know people who are packaging these products, you are requested to file a confidential complaint with this Ministry.

To report any situation, write to the email: denuncias.drpis@misalud.go.cr.