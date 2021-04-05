Costa Rica’s land borders have reopened to tourists

Costa Rica’s land borders have reopened to visitors as of Monday, April 5.

Tourists who do not require an entry visa will be allowed to enter the country via land border posts. This includes citizens of the United States, Canada, and others, as defined by Groups 1 and 2 of the general guidelines for entry for non-residents.

Those who require a visa (Groups 3 and 4), will only be allowed to enter Costa Rica when Costa Rican consulates begin offering such services again, on a date yet to be defined.

As part of this gradual opening of land borders, the sanitary order that required Costa Ricans, residents and people with special migratory categories to comply with a quarantine has been eliminated.

Those who enter by land must meet the same health requirements that are required of visitors who enter by sea or air:

Complete the digital epidemiological form known as the Health Pass: https://salud.go.cr/. This must be completed within the 48 hours before the trip. Purchase medical insurance, which must either be through INS or Sagicor, or comply with these details: US$50,000 for medical expenses, including COVID-19; US$2000 for accommodation expenses in case of quarantine for COVID-19.

Through the Health Pass, the tourist will obtain a QR code which will be verified by immigration authorities at the border.

Immigration agent will also verify continuity of travel (e.g. a plan to exit Costa Rica), economic solvency (US $100.00 per month) and passport validity.

Controlled mixed migratory flow

This first phase of land border reopening does not authorize the passage of migrants who seek to cross the region in order to reach the United States.

This so-called “controlled mixed migratory flow” enters from Panama and continues into Nicaragua and beyond. For the time being, these people should remain in shelters enabled in Panama.

Nicaraguans with jobs in Panama are authorized to pass through Costa Rica. This is enabled through “Sanitary Bubbles” operations, which have been coordinated since last year by migration authorities.

Costa Rica first closed all its borders in March 2020 as a health measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The maritime and air borders opened in August 2020.