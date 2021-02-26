Costa Rica Covid-19 information from the U.S. Embassy

The United States Embassy on Friday issued a summary of Costa Rica’s coronavirus measures that our readers may find helpful.

Costa Rica has confirmed 203,914 cases of COVID-19 as of February 26, 2021. 266 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 150 of them in intensive care. Costa Rica has reported 2,796 COVID-19-related deaths since March 2, 2020.

Nationwide Restrictions:

The National Emergency Commission has announced a series of nationwide COVID-19 restrictions which will begin on March 1, 2021. For an unofficial English language translation of these restrictions, follow this link.

Costa Rica’s land borders will remain closed to incoming tourists until at least April 1, 2021. The U.S. Embassy will continue to monitor this situation and report any updates regarding when land borders will open to incoming tourists.

Visas for tourists who entered Costa Rica between December 17, 2019 and November 30, 2020 expire on March 2, 2021. Tourists wishing to renew their visas must exit Costa Rica and re-enter via air or sea borders. All tourists entering Costa Rica are required to fill out a health pass and show proof of insurance to cover COVID-19 related expenses.

Immigration officials have the sole authority to determine the length of stay for U.S. citizen tourists entering Costa Rica.

As of March 1, 2021, there will be a daily nationwide nighttime vehicle restriction from 11:00pm until 5:00am (including Saturday and Sunday). Day time weekday and weekend nationwide vehicle restrictions based on license plates are discontinued as of March 1, 2021. (Weekday anti-congestion vehicle restrictions in effect in downtown San Jose prior to Covid-19 have been reinstated.)

As of March 1, 2021, the majority of commercial businesses can remain open 7 days a week from 5:00am to 11:00pm. National Parks may operate at 100% capacity Bars and casinos can operate at 50% capacity Beaches will be open from 5:00am to 6:00pm



Entry Requirements

U.S. citizens from all 50 U.S. States and Washington, D.C. are allowed to enter Costa Rica via flights from the United States or other countries. Visitors arriving to Costa Rica do not need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Visitors traveling to Costa Rica need to provide proof of a medical insurance policy to cover any COVID-19 related medical treatment or quarantine lodging while in Costa Rica. In the case of international insurance, tourists must request from their insurer a certification issued in English or Spanish, noting: 1) the validity of the policy during the dates of visit to Costa Rica, 2) guarantee of coverage for medical expenses in cases of COVID-19 related medical treatment in the amount of 50,000 USD and, 3) minimum coverage of 2,000 USD for extended lodging expenses due to COVID-19 related illness. It is also possible to purchase a Costa Rican medical insurance policy through the National Insurance Institute (INS) or Sagicor of Costa Rica, covering the duration of your stay in Costa Rica. Please send an email to seguros@ict.go.cr for questions about insurance coverage or to verify your current insurance policy will be accepted in Costa Rica. In addition to the coronavirus-related measures, U.S. tourists must also have a valid passport and proof of intent to exit Costa Rica within 90 days. (To prove intent to exit, U.S. citizens must possess a return ticket or a ticket as proof of when they intend to exit the country, commonly referred to as an outbound exit or onward ticket).

The Costa Rica Directorate of Migration has announced that Permanent/Temporary Residents of Costa Rica may enter the country via air regardless of where they are coming from but must present the following documentation: 1) Passport, 2) Valid DIMEX, 3) evidence Caja payments are up to date for each person, and 4) a completed Health Pass (Pase de Salud). Residency holders who are not up to date on Caja payments will still be allowed to enter Costa Rica but will be required to become current with their payments within 22 days. Residency holders who are not up to date on Caja payments must also present proof of insurance to cover COVID-19 related hospital and lodging expenses for 22 days. Permanent/Temporary residents can check the status of their Caja payments by following this link. U.S. citizens with temporary or permanent residency who enter Costa Rica via a designated land border crossing will receive a sanitary order requiring a 14 day in home quarantine. For a summary of entry requirements for permanent and temporary residents, please visit this link.

The Ministry of Health has announced that face coverings are mandatory in all indoor settings except when eating, while alone, or in a private home. All commercial workers who interact with the public are required to wear face coverings as well. Face shields can be worn, but only if a face covering is worn underneath. Face coverings are also required at bus stops and aboard all forms of public transportation. Face coverings can be either surgical or homemade, as long as they cover the nose and mouth. The Ministry of Health has stated facial coverings should not include venting devices in order to provide maximum protection against COVID-19.

Exit Requirements

Effective January 26, all airline passengers to the United States ages two years and older must provide a negative ​COVID-19 viral test taken within three calendar days of flight departure from Costa Rica. Alternatively, travelers to the U.S. may provide documentation from a licensed health care provider of having recovered from COVID-19 in the 90 days preceding travel. Check the CDC website for additional information and Frequently Asked Questions. For more information on these requirements and a list of ​COVID-19 testing locations in Costa Rica, please visit the U.S. Embassy San Jose COVID-19 information page at https://cr.usembassy.gov/covid-19-information/

AIRLINE OPERATIONS

Multiple airlines are now offering regular commercials flights between multiple cities in the United States and both Juan Santamaria Airport in San Jose (SJO) and Daniel Oduber Quiros Airport in Liberia (LIR). Please check with the individual airlines for scheduling and prices. For a complete list of all airlines operating in Costa Rica, visit the airport websites at https://sjoairport.com/en/reporte-operaciones/ and https://www.liberiacrairport.com/airlineinformation-liberia-airport.

Passengers traveling with pets and Emotional Support or Service Animals will need to consult with the airline directly regarding additional fees and space availability. Proper documentation and veterinary certificates will be required. Please visit the airline websites for more information. For more information on requirements for pets to enter the United States, please click on this link.