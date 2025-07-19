No menu items!

Starbucks Expands in Guanacaste with New Store Opening in Tamarindo

Starbucks continues to strengthen its presence in Costa Rica with the opening of its second store in the province of Guanacaste, specifically in Tamarindo. This is the second of three planned openings in the Guanacaste region. On June 10, the brand opened its first store in the Solarium business park in Liberia.

This expansion plan responds to Starbucks’ strategy to expand its presence outside the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), focusing on regions with high potential such as Herradura and now, Guanacaste.

The investment in this new store was $800,000, and it is estimated that the openings in 2025 in this region will generate about 50 new jobs. Ninety-five percent of these will be occupied by residents of the province. In the specific case of the Tamarindo store, all employees, except the manager, are local residents, including the management team, supervisors, and baristas, who received approximately five months of training prior to the opening, thus guaranteeing quality service and a genuine connection with the local community.

“With the opening of each of our stores, we seek to tell a local story, and Tamarindo is no exception. This new opening represents not only our commitment to the growth of the province of Guanacaste but also to Costa Rican culture and art, because people who visit us will be able to admire the talent of great national artists,” said María José Gutiérrez, marketing manager of Starbucks Costa Rica.

Starbucks has a network of 31 stores in Costa Rica and over 400 partners on its team. The store will be open Monday through Sunday from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to meet the needs of all customers. “This new opening reflects Starbucks’ continued commitment to economic growth and job creation in Costa Rica. In addition to direct jobs, the store also boosts the local economy through its suppliers and external collaborators,” Gutiérrez added.

The new Tamarindo store features design elements inspired by the region’s natural and cultural environment. These include murals by Costa Rican artist Elizabeth Argüello and macramés by EntreNudos, two artistic expressions that reflect local identity and seek to connect customers with the spirit of Guanacaste.

During 2024, Starbucks fulfilled its growth plan by opening three stores in Santa Ana, City Place, and a second branch at the Juan Santamaría International Airport. These openings generated approximately 45 direct jobs and strengthened the professional development of its partners, as most of the management positions were filled through internal promotions.

In line with its commitment to Costa Rican culture, many Starbucks stores in the country display murals and works by different national artists, celebrating local identity and artistic talent.

