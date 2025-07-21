No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCosta RicaCosta Rica Celebrates 201st Annexation Anniversary With New Nicoya Park

Costa Rica Celebrates 201st Annexation Anniversary With New Nicoya Park

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica New Park

Nearly 200 people joined the Municipality of Nicoya this Sunday to inaugurate a new park at the Annexation Monument, an initiative that blends recreation, history, and culture in the heart of the canton.

The event was part of the commemorative activities for the 201st anniversary of the Annexation of the Partido de Nicoya to Costa Rica. It was led by Mayor Carlos Armando Martínez, who emphasized the local government’s commitment to community well-being and cultural identity.

“We gather today in this symbolic space for our canton to celebrate not only the commemoration of the 201st anniversary of the Annexation but also to officially open a new park that honors our history and projects our commitment to culture, recreation, and community welfare,” said the municipal leader during his remarks.

Deputy Mayors of Nicoya, members of the Municipal Council, and representatives from the Annexation Festival Organizing Committee were also in attendance.

As part of the public celebration, attendees enjoyed a folkloric dance performance by the group Kumbala and live music by Carlos Loría and his friends, who delighted the audience with their talent.

This new park is designed to become a central meeting point for the community. It is part of the Municipality’s broader efforts to reclaim public spaces, strengthen social cohesion, and promote a healthy lifestyle, core values of Nicoya’s identity as part of one of the world’s renowned Blue Zones.

“This space is for you: for families, for children, for senior citizens, for artists, and for everyone who wants to feel proud of our roots. We invite you to make it yours, to take care of it, and to continue building together a Nicoya that is more alive, more dignified, and more humane,” the Mayor concluded.

The park project was developed in several stages. The first stage focused on restoring the water feature that forms part of the historic monument. This included reinforcing its columns, removing the accumulated earth that had covered it, and adding new water jets to revitalize the surroundings.

The second stage, unveiled during Sunday’s ceremony, includes the construction of an amphitheater, seating areas, a stage for cultural presentations, benches, lighting, and a central fountain, all of which enhance this heritage site and invite community engagement.

Trending Now

Exiled NGO Slams Bukele’s Rule as Repeat of Authoritarian Past

Salvadorans deserve “something better” than living between “gangs or dictatorship,” said Noah Bullock, director of the influential NGO Cristosal, in an interview. On Thursday,...
Read more

Costa Rica Shines Once Again in This High-Quality Travel Video

A new 4K video now circulating online offers a fresh view of Costa Rica’s natural settings—one that captures our country's popular as well as...
Read more

Dominical to Quepos: The Costa Rican Road That Took 30 Years to Finish

The original Pan-American Highway heading south from San José once took a dramatic and daunting route. It passed through the old capital of Cartago...
Read more

Rural Costa Rica Adopts Ecosystem-Based Approach to Climate Resilience

As climate change intensifies, rural communities across Costa Rica are taking concrete steps to reduce risks and adapt to increasing climate pressures. With support...
Read more

Panama Union Leader Saúl Méndez Goes into Exile in Bolivia

The leader of Panama’s main union, Saúl Méndez, accused of fraud and money laundering, left for exile in Bolivia this Saturday. He had taken...
Read more

Canadian Tourism to Costa Rica Drops Amid Rising Crime Concerns

Canadian visits to Costa Rica have started to drop in 2025, with crime playing a big part in the shift. Data from the Costa...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support