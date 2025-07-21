Costa Rica Celebrates 201st Annexation Anniversary With New Nicoya Park

Nearly 200 people joined the Municipality of Nicoya this Sunday to inaugurate a new park at the Annexation Monument, an initiative that blends recreation, history, and culture in the heart of the canton.

The event was part of the commemorative activities for the 201st anniversary of the Annexation of the Partido de Nicoya to Costa Rica. It was led by Mayor Carlos Armando Martínez, who emphasized the local government’s commitment to community well-being and cultural identity.

“We gather today in this symbolic space for our canton to celebrate not only the commemoration of the 201st anniversary of the Annexation but also to officially open a new park that honors our history and projects our commitment to culture, recreation, and community welfare,” said the municipal leader during his remarks.

Deputy Mayors of Nicoya, members of the Municipal Council, and representatives from the Annexation Festival Organizing Committee were also in attendance.

As part of the public celebration, attendees enjoyed a folkloric dance performance by the group Kumbala and live music by Carlos Loría and his friends, who delighted the audience with their talent.

This new park is designed to become a central meeting point for the community. It is part of the Municipality’s broader efforts to reclaim public spaces, strengthen social cohesion, and promote a healthy lifestyle, core values of Nicoya’s identity as part of one of the world’s renowned Blue Zones.

“This space is for you: for families, for children, for senior citizens, for artists, and for everyone who wants to feel proud of our roots. We invite you to make it yours, to take care of it, and to continue building together a Nicoya that is more alive, more dignified, and more humane,” the Mayor concluded.

The park project was developed in several stages. The first stage focused on restoring the water feature that forms part of the historic monument. This included reinforcing its columns, removing the accumulated earth that had covered it, and adding new water jets to revitalize the surroundings.

The second stage, unveiled during Sunday’s ceremony, includes the construction of an amphitheater, seating areas, a stage for cultural presentations, benches, lighting, and a central fountain, all of which enhance this heritage site and invite community engagement.