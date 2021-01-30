  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Nicaragua Saves Two Jaguar Cubs From Illegal Trade

January 30, 2021
Nicaragua Jaguar

(A jaguar cub is seen at the National Zoo in Masaya, Nicaragua on January 27, 2021, after its arrival from the Duarka community in Tawira, Bilwi, in the North Caribbean Coast Autonomous Region. - The jaguars were rescued by veterinarian Eduardo Sacasa and taken to the National Zoo by plane from the North Caribbean where their captors tried to sell them. (Photo by INTI OCON / AFP))

Two small jaguars, one of the animals in greatest danger of extinction in Nicaragua , were rescued from poachers after the intervention of the National Zoo and the authorities.

The small specimens, a female and a three-month-old male, were held by hunters in the Daukura area, in the northern Caribbean. To capture them, they killed the mother first, zoo director Eduardo Sacasa told AFP.

The intention of the traffickers was to sell them to a foreign citizen, but a complaint on social networks, with the photo of the caged cats, ended their plans.

Upon learning of the situation, the zoo sought help to contact the traffickers, who agreed to hand over the animals in exchange for Sacasa going to look for them without the presence of the authorities.

Sacasa says that he traveled by plane to Bilwi, the main city in the northern Caribbean, and was guided by four people, first by car and then by boat on a river, to the village where the jaguars were.

“It is our passion to save these animals that are in danger of extinction, they are killing them,” Sacasa said after arriving in Managua with the specimens.

“They are thin, they were feeding them cow hide. They were going to sell them to a Chinese citizen and then take them to Honduras,” Sacasa said. He specified that there are many wild animals roaming the communities, after the passage of hurricanes Eta and Iota in November, which destroyed their habitat.

The small predators, with intense green eyes, arrived scared this Wednesday at the zoo, located 20 km south of Managua, where in the next few days they will be dewormed and subjected to medical examinations.

Jaguars are, along with tapirs, the most endangered animals in Nicaragua , Sacasa said.

The zoo, where there is also an animal rescue center, develops a breeding program for jaguars, which in captivity can live up to 25 years, while in the wild they do not exceed 10 years due to the destruction of forests and illegal hunting. explained the also vet.

In Nicaragua , jaguars live mainly in the forests of the Atlantic Coast. They are very skilled and strong carnivorous animals, capable of hunting crocodiles in the water.

The jaguar species (Panthera onca) is in the category of “near threatened”, in the red list of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Related posts:

  1. Three dead as weakening Eta batters Nicaragua
  2. Four die in Guatemala landslides caused by storm Eta
  3. Central America evaluates the destruction caused by cyclone Eta

You may be interested

Panama reopens land borders to tourists
Latin America
1888 views
Latin America
1888 views

Panama reopens land borders to tourists

The Tico Times - January 30, 2021

The Panamanian government has announced the reopening of the country's land borders. "The National Immigration Service announces the reopening of…

Canadian airlines to suspend flights to vacation destinations, including Costa Rica
Costa Rica
2576 views
Costa Rica
2576 views

Canadian airlines to suspend flights to vacation destinations, including Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 29, 2021

Canadian airlines have agreed to suspend flights to "sun destinations" until May as part of the country's coronavirus containment measures,…

Study confirms cause of death for Costa Rica coronavirus patients
Costa Rica
6062 views
Costa Rica
6062 views

Study confirms cause of death for Costa Rica coronavirus patients

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 29, 2021

Since July, the Health Ministry has worked alongside the country's Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ) and the National Statistics Institute (INEC)…

LATEST NEWS

Panama City, Panama.
Latin America

Panama reopens land borders to tourists

 - Jan 30, 2021
An Air Canada flight. Photo for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Canadian airlines to suspend flights to vacation destinations, including Costa Rica

 - Jan 29, 2021
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Study confirms cause of death for Costa Rica coronavirus patients

 - Jan 29, 2021
Costa Rica earthquake alert graphic. For illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes southern Costa Rica on Friday morning

 - Jan 29, 2021
Costa Rica

Costa Ricans filed 5,000 environmental complaints in 2020

 - Jan 29, 2021
Jorge De Ford, 72, receives the coronavirus vaccine on December 24, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica to begin vaccinating everyone 58 and older in February

 - Jan 29, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 193,276
  • Deaths: 2,604
  • Recovered: 151,952