Eta and Iota damages in Honduras exceed $1.8 billion

December 29, 2020
Hurricane Eta threatens Nicaragua as a major Category 4 storm on November 2, 2020. (Via CNE.)

Hurricanes Eta and Iota caused damage of at least $1.8 billion in Honduras and affected almost half of its population, estimated a report by the ECLAC released Sunday by the government.

“The effects of both storms translate into an impact of 45,676 million lempiras (more than $1.8 billion) and a reduction of 0.8% in the GDP growth of this year,” said the Economic Commission for America Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

The report was prepared after a request by the government of Honduras. The World Bank, the IDB and the United Nations, among other entities, participated in its preparation.

“At the humanitarian level, there are more than 4 million people affected, with 2.5 million people in need,” the document added. Honduras has 9.5 million inhabitants.

All of this adds to the effects provoked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to ECLAC, the most affected by the cyclones was the private sector, with the equivalent of $1.49 billion. The remaining correspond to effects in the state sector.

Almost 100 people died in Honduras after the passage of two cyclones in the first half of November.

Eta and Iota, which both made landfall in Central America, hit the northern Sula Valley, the backbone of the country’s economy, which contributes around two-thirds of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

