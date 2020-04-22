Costa Rica dips below 500 active coronavirus cases as recoveries rise
Costa Rica confirmed 12 new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 681 known cases, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday afternoon.
Over the same period, 30 more people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning Costa Rica has registered its sixth-straight decrease in known active coronavirus cases.
Eleven people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — eight of them in intensive care (two more than Tuesday). The age range of those in intensive care is from 44 to 76 years old.
Six people have died after contracting COVID-19, and 180 people have recovered, leaving Costa Rica with 495 active cases.
The majority of Costa Rica’s known coronavirus cases are located in the provinces of San José and Alajuela. Below is a map of confirmed active cases by canton. Click on a blue marker for more information, including the total number of cases and deaths in that canton.
Because Costa Rica doesn’t produce its own PCR-based kits, it doesn’t have the capacity to conduct large-scale COVID-19 testing. However, the country is performing tests on patients with respiratory symptoms at 18 locations nationwide to check for community transmission.
Health Minister Daniel Salas said Costa Rica is planning to expand its sentinel monitoring program and is planning to begin antibody testing in the coming weeks.
Costa Rica has processed a total of 11,776 diagnostic tests for COVID-19 and can conduct up to 600 tests each day.
Everyone should continue abiding by social distancing guidelines, the Health Ministry says.
“Costa Rica is doing things well, but we need to get comfortable with doing things this way for a long time,” Salas said, adding that the Health Ministry will begin easing restrictions only when the epidemiological curve permits it.
“We will begin allowing activities, and looking at the immediate response. If we all follow protocols, we can prevent the curve from increasing rapidly. … This a health issue first and foremost.”
If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.
Timeline of COVID-19 in Costa Rica
- March 6: Costa Rica confirms first COVID-19 case.
- March 9: Costa Rica suspends mass gatherings, tells employees to work from home.
- March 16: Costa Rica declares State of Emergency, restricts entry to non-citizens
- and non-residents. In-person teaching suspended.
- March 18: Costa Rica reports first COVID-19-related death.
- March 20: Costa Rica reports second COVID-19-related death. All national parks close.
- March 23: Beaches and religious centers ordered to close. Nighttime driving ban announced.
- March 31: Costa Rica inaugurates coronavirus-specific hospital at CENARE.
- April 4-12: Costa Rica imposes significant travel restrictions during Semana Santa.
- April 15: Costa Rica reports fourth COVID-19-related death.
- April 17: Costa Rica registers first day-over-day decrease in known active coronavirus cases. This trend continues on April 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22.
- April 19: Costa Rica reports fifth COVID-19-related death.
- April 20: Costa Rica reports sixth COVID-19-related death.
Last Monday marked the beginning of Costa Rica’s new nationwide driving restrictions, which will last through the end of April. Click here for full details.
Most flights to and from Costa Rica have ceased. Click here for the latest information about U.S. repatriation flights.
