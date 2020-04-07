Six more people recover from COVID-19; new driving restrictions in place

Costa Rica has confirmed 483 total cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Tuesday afternoon.

The figure marks a 16-person increase over the same time Monday.

Twenty-five people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — 14 of them in intensive care. The age range of patients in intensive care is from 35 to 85 years old.

Two elderly adults have died after contracting COVID-19, and 24 people have recovered — six more than Monday — meaning Costa Rica has 457 active cases.

The majority of Costa Rica’s known coronavirus cases are located in the provinces of San José and Alajuela. Click here to download a detailed map of confirmed cases throughout the country.

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

More Semana Santa driving restrictions

New driving restrictions meant to reduce unnecessary travel during Semana Santa are being enforced starting Wednesday.

Until Monday, April 13, a nationwide vehicle restriction will be enforced at all times. Vehicles will be allowed on the roads only for going to the supermarket or pharmacy:

Wednesday, April 8: Vehicles with license plates ending in 0 and 1 are allowed to drive to supermarkets and pharmacies. Most other vehicles are banned from public roads.

Thursday, April 9: Vehicles with license plates ending in 2 and 3 are allowed to drive to supermarkets and pharmacies. Most other vehicles are banned from public roads.

Friday, April 10: Vehicles with license plates ending in 4 and 5 are allowed to drive to supermarkets and pharmacies. Most other vehicles are banned from public roads.

Saturday, April 11: Vehicles with license plates ending in 6 and 7 are allowed to drive to supermarkets and pharmacies. Most other vehicles are banned from public roads.

Sunday, April 12: Vehicles with license plates ending in 8 and 9 are allowed to drive to supermarkets and pharmacies. Most other vehicles are banned from public roads.

All public transportation, except taxis and some essential bus routes, will be suspended through April 13.

There are other exceptions to the vehicle restriction; for instance, people in need of medical care can drive to a health center. Click here for a full list of exceptions.