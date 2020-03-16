Tourism Board closes some attractions due to COVID-19

The Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT) has temporarily closed four attractions as part of the country’s containment efforts in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The following locations are closed until further notice:

Mirador de Orosí (Cartago)

Mirador de Ujarrás (Cartago)

Ruins of Ujarrás (Cartago)

Doña Ana Beach (Puntarenas)

“These places stand out for being free or low-cost spaces, created to offer Costa Ricans the opportunity to go out to ‘tour’ economically,” ICT said in a statement. “However, precisely because of this situation, the aforementioned viewpoints and stops register a high visitation in this time and mainly on weekends.”

The National Amusement Park is also closed following a decree Sunday by the Health Ministry.

Costa Rica’s national parks remain open, though the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) shows few visitors have reserved entry this week for Poás Volcano National Park, which requires an online booking.

The National Tourism Chamber (CANATUR) reported last week that COVID-19 has already caused “strong effects in terms of cancellations, requests to change itineraries and a decrease in future reservations.”

The downturn in tourism — among Costa Rica’s most important sectors — could have significant impacts on the country’s economy. The government has previewed economic measures to support business during the slowdown.

While Costa Rica is not restricting travel, it has suspended mass gatherings, closed bars and nightclubs, and asked residents to remain home when possible.

Click here for ways to support Costa Rican entities (small businesses, organizations and communities) during the COVID-19 crisis.