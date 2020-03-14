  • Tico Travel Surfing
  • Costa Rica Real Estate
  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Costa Rica preparing economic support in response to coronavirus

March 14, 2020
Carlos Alvarado speech

Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado gives his speech before the the Legislative Assembly after his first year in office, in San Jose, on May 2, 2019. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)

President Carlos Alvarado said Costa Rica is preparing a series of economic measures to protect jobs and businesses during the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a speech delivered Saturday afternoon, President Alvarado discussed five areas in which Costa Rican institutions will support businesses and consumers over the coming months.

“Due to coronavirus, economic activity is decreasing in inter-country trade and in sectors such as tourism, commerce, events and food, among others,” Alvarado said. “We need to generate measures to compensate for that in order to not lose jobs and not lose businesses.”

While more details will be revealed in the coming days, Alvarado previewed the following objectives:

  1. Insurance and Social Security: President Alvarado will meet Monday with the Social Security System (Caja) to establish guidelines alleviating payments into insurance and social security.
  2. Loans and credit: The government has prepared a proposal that would allow people and businesses with loans to defer payments without additional interest or penalties.
  3. Taxes: The president’s economic team will present a law project that would allow businesses to temporarily defer taxes without paying additional interest or penalties.
  4. National Insurance Institute: INS will announce next week at least three new products, including one tailored to the tourism sector.
  5. Price regulations: Costa Rica will regulate the price of certain sanitary products to prevent price gouging.

President Alvarado said he has asked the Legislative Assembly to prioritize issues related to revitalizing Costa Rica’s economy.

Costa Rica has 27 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Four people are hospitalized due to the virus — including a 54-year-old Costa Rican man in serious and deteriorating condition.

The National Tourism Chamber (CANATUR) says COVID-19 has caused “strong effects in terms of cancellations, requests to change itineraries and a decrease in future reservations.”

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, Costa Rica was on unstable financial ground. Moody’s says the country’s fiscal deficit and debts will “pose recurrent financing challenges.”

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica to take decarbonization steps this week
  2. Costa Rica announces new measures to slow spread of coronavirus
  3. Costa Rica announces multi-million dollar investment to stimulate economy and jobs
  4. Unemployment in Costa Rica registers slight decline but remains high at 11.4%

You may be interested

Health Ministry issues stern warning to businesses, sanitary alert over phony products
Costa Rica
51 views
Costa Rica
51 views

Health Ministry issues stern warning to businesses, sanitary alert over phony products

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 14, 2020

Health Minister Daniel Salas issued a stern warning to Costa Rican businesses on Saturday afternoon after his agency received numerous…

Costa Rica up to 26 confirmed coronavirus cases: Updates from Friday
Costa Rica
281 views
Costa Rica
281 views

Costa Rica up to 26 confirmed coronavirus cases: Updates from Friday

The Tico Times - March 13, 2020

Costa Rica has confirmed 26 cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Friday afternoon. The figure marks a…

Central America agrees to regional plan vs. coronavirus; Costa Rican film festival suspended
Central America
37 views
Central America
37 views

Central America agrees to regional plan vs. coronavirus; Costa Rican film festival suspended

AFP and The Tico Times - March 13, 2020

Central American leaders agreed Thursday to formulate a regional contingency plan to deal with the new coronavirus pandemic. The agreement,…

LATEST NEWS

COVID-19 coronavirus
Costa Rica

Health Ministry issues stern warning to businesses, sanitary alert over phony products

 - Mar 14, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases
Costa Rica

Costa Rica up to 26 confirmed coronavirus cases: Updates from Friday

 - Mar 13, 2020
Water shortages, rationing
Central America

Central America agrees to regional plan vs. coronavirus; Costa Rican film festival suspended

 - Mar 13, 2020
The Tico Times logo
Opinion

Letter from the Editor: Visiting Costa Rica during the coronavirus pandemic

 - Mar 13, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica announces new measures to slow spread of coronavirus

 - Mar 12, 2020
Delta airplane at Liberia International Airport
Costa Rica

Coronavirus pandemic begins to affect Costa Rica’s tourism industry

 - Mar 12, 2020
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!