Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny extended his stay in Costa Rica beyond his two electrifying concerts at the Estadio Nacional, turning his visit into a personal tour of the country’s landscapes and local spots. The artist, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, performed for over 110,000 fans across the weekend shows. He then spent several days traveling through various areas, sharing glimpses of his experiences on Instagram.

His stories captured everyday scenes: passing through the Escazú toll booth on a cloudy day, driving along misty, tree-lined roads, and spotting traditional homes and a school sign in the Zona de los Santos area. He also posted about a playful encounter with a puppy and a simple video of coffee brewing.

Bad Bunny dined at Silvestre restaurant and stopped by the Cothnejo Fishy cantina in Barrio Amón. At Silvestre, the team crafted a unique experience tied to their current photography-inspired menu, which aligned with his track “Debí Tirar Más Fotos.” Chef Santiago Fernández described the setup: “We arranged an optical display and selected photos for a special menu. They enjoyed cocktails, a baritone performing opera, and live music.”

The singer highlighted Copey wine from the boutique Copey Estate Winery in his posts, showcasing his appreciation for local products. In a reflective Instagram message, Bad Bunny expressed gratitude to Costa Ricans for their warmth. He recalled feeling an unexpected energy during his first show, which prompted him to plan a return. “The offstage moments in your land made this visit one I’ll carry forever,” he wrote. “Thank you for the love, hospitality, coffee, and coconut water. Definitely… PURA VIDA.”

His travels included a stop in Copey de Dota, where he immersed himself in the rural setting. Local residents and businesses noted the boost his presence brought to the area. Bad Bunny’s time in Costa Rica highlights how international artists connect with the nation’s natural beauty and culture after major events. His posts have drawn attention to lesser-known spots, potentially inspiring more visitors to explore beyond urban centers.

The concerts marked a high point for the local entertainment scene here, with fans praising the production and energy. As Bad Bunny leaves, his words underscore the lasting impression our country left on him.