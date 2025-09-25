No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCosta RicaCosta Rica's Fiscal Discipline Earns Higher Moody's Rating

Costa Rica’s Fiscal Discipline Earns Higher Moody’s Rating

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Moody Ratings Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s credit rating just got a boost from Moody’s, moving up to Ba2 with a stable outlook. This change points to stronger handling of government finances and debt, which could mean good news for our country’s economy.

The upgrade comes after years of tight budget controls and steady growth. Officials have stuck to spending limits, making debt easier to manage. Interest payments on that debt are starting to drop, even as the economy expands. This year, growth is expected to hold around 4%, helping reduce the overall debt load relative to the size of the economy.

This matters in practical ways. A better credit score for our country often leads to lower borrowing costs. That frees up money for public services, infrastructure, and programs that support tourism and daily life. Roads, healthcare, and safety measures could see improvements, making travel smoother and expat life more reliable.

The government has focused on efficient debt strategies, like swapping high-interest loans for cheaper ones. This approach has cut down on financial pressure without raising taxes sharply. Combined with a growing economy driven by exports, tech, and tourism, it sets a positive path forward.

While challenges remain, such as global economic shifts or natural events, the current trends show progress. Debt as a share of GDP is projected to fall below 60% in the coming years if discipline continues. This stability attracts investors, which in turn creates jobs and supports local businesses.

The colon has also held steady against the dollar, and property values in popular spots like Guanacaste or San Jose could benefit from increased confidence. Overall, this step forward reflects hard work in fiscal management. It positions Costa Rica as a more secure spot in Central America.

Trending Now

Venezuela Accuses U.S. of Undeclared War After Deadly Boat Attacks

Tensions between Venezuela and the United States have surged following a series of deadly U.S. military operations in the Caribbean Sea. The Venezuelan government...
Read more

Nicaragua Appoints Two Foreign Ministers in Unprecedented Move

Nicaragua’s government has taken an unusual step by appointing two foreign ministers to represent the country on the global stage. Co-President Rosario Murillo announced...
Read more

Costa Rica’s President Chaves Claims Win as Congress Fails to Remove His Immunity

Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves expressed relief and defiance yesterday after congress failed to strip him of his legal immunity. The vote, which took...
Read more

Costa Rica to Vote on Lifting President Chaves’s Immunity

Costa Rica’s Congress will decide on Monday whether to lift President Rodrigo Chaves’s immunity so he can be tried for alleged corruption, in an...
Read more

Alaska Airlines Offers 30% Discount on Flights to Costa Rica and Beyond

Alaska Airlines has launched a short-term sale, cutting 30% off base fares for flights between the U.S., Canada, and destinations in Mexico and Central...
Read more

Life in Costa Rica vs the U.S.- A Expat’s Perspective

Do I miss living in the USA? It’s a question I’ve been asked many times by both Tico and Estadounidense friends and relatives. And...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support