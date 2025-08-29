No menu items!

Chiquita to Rehire Thousands of Banana Workers in Panama

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Chiquita Brands International.
Photo by LUIS ACOSTA / AFP

Chiquita Brands, one of the world’s largest banana producers, will return to Panama and rehire thousands of employees after shutting down operations three months ago due to a prolonged strike. The announcement was made Friday by the Panamanian government following a high-level meeting in Brazil between President José Raúl Mulino and Chiquita executives.

The company closed its Changuinola plant in the Caribbean province of Bocas del Toro at the end of May, leaving more than 6,000 workers unemployed. The shutdown came amid a strike over pension reforms that paralyzed the region for weeks and triggered food shortages after road blockades.

“We have reached a positive agreement for Bocas del Toro and the thousands of workers who were left without jobs,” said Mulino in a video statement released by the presidency.

Under the new agreement, Chiquita will relaunch operations in two phases, hiring about 3,000 workers initially and an additional 2,000 in a second stage. The company expects to be fully operational by February 2026.

Carlos López, president of Chiquita, said the company will introduce “a new model of operation that is more sustainable, modern, and efficient, creating decent jobs and contributing to Panama’s economic and social development.”

Bocas del Toro, a province of just over 100,000 residents, relies heavily on tourism and banana exports. Bananas remain Panama’s top export product, representing 12% of total exports in the first five months of 2025.

“In 2026, Panamanian bananas will shine again in the international market,” the company noted in a statement.

According to the government, Chiquita is expected to invest $30 million to reactivate production across 5,000 hectares of farmland for export. The company previously reported losses of more than $75 million from the strike, though some estimates put the figure above $100 million.

