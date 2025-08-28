No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsLatin AmericaClimate Change Could Push Young Latin Americans into Poverty

Climate Change Could Push Young Latin Americans into Poverty

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Poverty in Latin America
Bloomberg News photo by Meridith Kohut

Climate change will push six million Latin Americans and Caribbeans under the age of 25 into poverty by 2030, according to a report released Wednesday by two UN agencies.

The report, prepared by UNICEF and ECLAC, states that the region currently has about 94 million poor people under 25. However, that figure will rise by six million due to droughts, wildfires, and floods triggered by climate change.

“They face unprecedented risks that threaten not only their present but also their future opportunities,” the report warns. The document, titled The Impact of Climate Change on Child and Youth Poverty in Latin America, highlights that climate change affects children and youth “disproportionately,” as they are “more vulnerable” and “less able to endure and survive extreme weather conditions such as floods, droughts, storms, and heat waves.”

If countries fail to implement timely measures to curb greenhouse gas emissions, the number could increase by nearly 18 million people, the UN agencies caution. The region is home to about 650 million people.

Decades of Setbacks

According to UNICEF and ECLAC, in the past 30 years temperatures in Latin America and the Caribbean have risen significantly, triggering more natural disasters.

The study warns that droughts are intensifying in areas like the Central American Dry Corridor, northeastern Brazil, and parts of the Southern Cone, causing serious agricultural impacts. This worsens nutrition and can have lifelong effects on children and young people.

Meanwhile, heavier rains are leading to floods and landslides that damage infrastructure such as schools, health centers, and water supplies. They also contribute to the spread of mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, Zika, and dengue.

Economic losses from weather events have multiplied nearly tenfold, reaching an average of $3.913 billion annually over the past decade. These mounting costs reduce public investment in health, education, employment, and housing programs, making it harder to lift millions out of poverty.

The evolution of child and youth poverty in Latin America is “alarming and could worsen,” representing the “greatest setback in decades,” the report warns. “Given the inertia of the climate system, a certain level of warming is already locked in, and therefore some impacts will be unavoidable,” said ECLAC official José Eduardo Alatorre at a virtual press conference.

Children Without Rights

The report urges governments to strengthen social services in health, nutrition, and education, and to increase investment in protecting critical infrastructure, especially those serving children. “We would need to allocate between $10 billion and $48 billion to prevent this additional poverty from materializing,” Alatorre noted.

The document also calls for more funding for climate change mitigation programs, greater environmental education in schools, and stronger emergency response systems.

“Without investment in resilient services for children, and without sustained political will from countries and other sectors to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the children and youth of 2030 will continue to be deprived of their rights,” said UNICEF climate advisor Reis López.

“This will only perpetuate inequality in one of the most unequal regions of the world,” he added. The UNICEF and ECLAC report is based on data from 18 countries.

Trending Now

Fan Violence in Latin American Football Spurs Debate on Security and Culture

Images of a fan jumping from the stands to escape a beating as bottles, rocks and seats fly through the air at a game...
Read more

President Chaves Downplays Costa Rica’s Security Crisis Amid Record Homicides

President Rodrigo Chaves brushed off concerns about Costa Rica's surging violence during his Wednesday press conference, insisting the security situation "is not as serious"...
Read more

El Salvador Fires School Leaders After Bukele Shares Gang Video

The Minister of Education ordered the dismissal of the director and deputy director of a public institute shown in a video shared by President...
Read more

JetBlue Ramps Up Boston Flights to Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Guanacaste Airport, part of the VINCI Airports group, and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) have shared news of more JetBlue flights coming from...
Read more

In Costa Rica, Rare White-Lipped Peccaries Still Survive

Today we meet the white-lipped peccary, a large animal that travels in large groups that has disappeared from a large part of its historical...
Read more

Costa Rica Marks National Parks Day with Free Entry This Sunday

As everyone knows by now, our country stands out for its strong focus on protecting the environment. It leads in conservation efforts, manages its...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support