Costa Rica’s Tourism Minister Denies Crisis Despite Falling Visitor Numbers

Costa Rica’s Tourism Minister, William Rodríguez, is pushing back against claims that the country’s tourism sector is in trouble. Speaking to the Legislative Assembly’s Tourism Commission, Rodríguez said, “We’re dealing with a challenge, not a crisis.” But business owners and industry leaders aren’t buying it, warning that declining visitor numbers and rising costs are hitting the sector hard.

Numbers Tell a Tough Story

Recent data paints a grim picture. Costa Rica saw a 4.7% drop in air arrivals in May 2025 compared to May 2024, part of a broader trend with a 2.5% decline in visitors from January to May. The country has been losing ground for seven straight months, from September 2024 to March 2025. A brief uptick in April, likely tied to Easter Week, didn’t hold.

The tourism sector, which accounts for 8.2% of Costa Rica’s GDP, is now bracing for a potential 15–20% drop in arrivals by the end of 2025, according to the National Chamber of Tourism (CANATUR). Coastal towns like Quepos and Nosara have already reported a 20% loss in tourism-related jobs.

CANATUR’s pointed to the strong colón-to-dollar exchange rate as a major issue. “The exchange rate is killing our competitiveness. Prices are up, and companies are struggling to cover maintenance or invest in new offerings,” the chamber said. Compared to regional rivals like Panama, which saw a 12% jump in U.S. tourists in early 2025, Costa Rica is starting to look pricey.

Safety Concerns Weigh Heavy

Safety is another sore spot. A U.S. Embassy travel advisory from December 2024 flagged crime near San José’s airport, and a widely shared robbery near Tamarindo in April 2025 didn’t help. A 2025 survey by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) found 15% of potential visitors hesitant due to safety worries. In Limón, tour operators reported a 10% drop in bookings tied to crime reports. “We need real action, not just talk,” said Carla Méndez, a tour guide in Tamarindo.

Rodríguez insists safety concerns are overblown, claiming 93% of tourists feel secure during their visits. He pointed to beefed-up police patrols in tourist hotspots and a $10 million global marketing campaign to promote Costa Rica’s safety and eco-friendly appeal. Still, the perception of rising crime—2024 saw 880 homicides, with 225 more in 2025 so far—hasn’t done the country any favors.

Government vs. Reality

Rodríguez has leaned on external excuses, like airline fleet shortages cutting available seats to Costa Rica by 10% in early 2025. He also argued that a decline would only be a crisis if it hit 20%. But independent legislators aren’t having it. “We were growing at 2–3% a year. This 2.5% drop isn’t just a loss—it’s missing out on expected growth, so the real hit is closer to 5%,” they said. “Leadership means admitting there’s a problem and acting fast.”

The private sector is frustrated with the government’s shifting explanations. Over the past nine months, officials have blamed everything from global economic trends to airline issues, while tourism operators say the government isn’t doing enough to address core problems like safety and costs. On Tuesday, industry leaders met with Rodríguez to align public and private strategies, but many left skeptical. “We’re losing ground to cheaper, safer destinations,” said one operator.

Can Costa Rica Bounce Back?

Despite the gloom, Rodríguez remains optimistic, citing a 7% increase in air arrivals from January to May (1.2 million total) and growing online searches for Costa Rica trips. He’s banking on our country’s reputation for hospitality and natural beauty to keep drawing visitors, especially from the U.S. and Canada, which drive much of the market. But with U.S. visitors down 6.4% and Canadian arrivals off by 5.3% in May, that bet looks risky.