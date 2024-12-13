US Updates Travel Advisory for Costa Rica Due to Crime Concerns

The U.S. Department of State recently updated its travel advisory for Costa Rica, urging travelers to exercise increased caution due to crime-related concerns. This advisory highlight both petty and violent crime as ongoing issues that could affect tourists. “Petty crime is common throughout Costa Rica. Violent crime, including armed robbery, homicide, and sexual assault, also affects tourists,” the U.S. government noted in its statement.

The advisory includes practical safety tips for tourists to minimize risks while visiting. Travelers are encouraged to remain vigilant, avoid walking alone in poorly lit areas such as secluded beaches or urban streets, and keep personal belongings secure.

“Do not wear expensive watches or jewelry, and avoid resisting robbery attempts if confronted,” the advisory emphasized.

The National Chamber of Tourism (CANATUR) has called on national authorities to take these warnings seriously, noting their potential impact on Costa Rica’s image as a safe destination. “This is a wake-up call for all authorities, especially the Central Government, to enhance efforts and equip police forces adequately. Costa Rica’s historically safe environment is one of its key tourist attractions, and restoring public confidence in our security is essential,” said Shirley Calvo, executive director of CANATUR.

Although the State Department maintained Costa Rica’s travel advisory at Level 2—indicating a need for increased caution—it also issued new recommendations to help U.S. tourists stay safe during their vacations. “These measures, such as avoiding poorly lit areas, not displaying wealth, and being aware of surroundings, are appropriate. However, the advisory also underscores the deterioration of Costa Rica’s traditionally secure environment, which should not be ignored,” Calvo added.

The United States is Costa Rica’s largest source of international visitors, with around 70% of foreign tourists arriving from the U.S. annually. The tourism sector is a key driver of Costa Rica’s economy, making these concerns particularly urgent. Tourism leaders are now advocating for stronger collaboration between public and private sectors to address security challenges and ensure Costa Rica remains an attractive and safe destination for international visitors.