Costa Rica’s Extradition Reform: Safer Streets or Legal Risks?

Costa Rica just made a decisive move to tackle organized crime. Yesterday, the Legislative Assembly voted 44-13 to amend Article 32 of the Constitution, allowing the extradition of Costa Rican citizens for international drug trafficking or terrorism. This reverses a decades-old ban, driven by a surge in narcotrafficking-related homicides and corruption cases, which jumped from 106 in 2019 to 273 in 2023, according to the Judicial Investigation Department. The bill, introduced by ruling party leader Pilar Cisneros in 2023, still needs a final review by the Drafting Committee and a nod in President Rodrigo Chaves’s May report before it’s official.

The vote wasn’t unanimous, but it had strong support from President Chaves and Security Minister Mario Zamora, who see it as a way to close loopholes exploited by criminal networks. “With this, we take a firm and decisive step in the fight against organized crime. This marks a turning point in Costa Rica’s battle against drug trafficking and represents a significant milestone in the legislative history of our country,” said Assembly President Rodrigo Arias, echoing sentiments where locals cheered tougher measures.

Courts will oversee extradition requests to protect citizens’ rights, addressing concerns from parties like Frente Amplio about potential overreach. Some pushed to include money laundering in the reform, but that idea got shot down. For expats, this could mean safer streets in places like Guanacaste or Jacó, as Costa Rica cracks down on crime syndicates.

Tourists might notice tighter security at popular spots, but they should still watch their step—drug-related crime hasn’t vanished. Foreigners, especially those from the United States, under the 1982 U.S.-Costa Rica extradition treaty, might face stricter legal scrutiny if caught in disputes. There is hope that this will deter gangs, but the reform’s impact depends on how courts handle it.

Legislators, including PLP’s Gilberto Campos, called for more tools to strengthen the judicial system, a nod to the broader crime fight. This reform puts Costa Rica on a tougher path, balancing its peaceful reputation with the need to combat global crime.