Costa Rican Volcanoes Awaken as Poás and Turrialba Show Increased Activity

The Turrialba and Poás volcanoes have shown increased activity in recent days, according to the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI). This weekend, Poás Volcano experienced several phreatic eruptions, releasing ash that reached as far as Sarchí. Additionally, a strong smell of sulfur was reported in nearby areas.

Since Saturday, March 1, the eruptions have exhibited greater seismic amplitude. That same day, at 5:47 p.m., an eruption produced an ash column rising between 300 and 400 meters above the surface of the hyperacid lake, while the steam, gas, and aerosol component reached 1,000 meters in height. The activity continued on Sunday morning, March 2, with at least five additional eruptions.

According to experts, the most energetic eruption occurred at 1:18 p.m., reaching 150 meters above the crater floor. “Since the end of November, we have observed increased activity at the volcano. It reached the surface in late December and early January, marking a peak in activity, followed by alternating periods of intensification and decline,” said Cyril Müller.

The expert explained that despite these fluctuations, geochemical and geophysical indicators suggest an overall increase in activity. This trend could continue and potentially lead to a larger eruption. Although there are weeks of relative calm, the volcano remains active.

Meanwhile, Turrialba Volcano ended its period of dormancy this Monday with an eruption, the first since August 2022. According to experts, the event generated an ash plume that drifted westward. Müller, a volcanologist at OVSICORI, explained that this eruption may be linked to a landslide recorded last week inside the main crater.

“The Turrialba Volcano experienced a collapse within its main crater last week. This morning’s eruption may be associated with that event, as the landslide could have caused ash emissions from the crater, which were carried westward,” Müller noted.

OVSICORI clarified that the activity at Turrialba is unrelated to the recent eruptions at Poás. Authorities continue to closely monitor these two volcanoes, along with other active volcanic systems in the country.