Messi, Inter Miami agree to extend contract beyond 2026: source

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi have agreed to extend the Argentine superstar’s contract to remain in Major League Soccer (MLS) beyond next year’s World Cup, according to a source close to the club.

The contract extension would ensure that the 38-year-old remains in competitive action until and after the 2026 World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tournament gets under way on June 11, with the final to be played at the MetLife Stadium on July 19.

Messi’s previous deal was due to run out at the end of this year following the 2025 MLS season. An official announcement is expected within the next two weeks, said the source late Wednesday, and could mean Messi ending his career in the MLS.

Messi moved to Inter Miami in 2023 after an unhappy stay at Paris Saint-Germain, but the rump of his stellar career was spent at Barcelona, where he played from 2004 to 2021 after coming through the youth system at the Spanish giants.

At Barcelona he won the La Liga title 10 times and lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy on four occasions. In 2022, he led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar and has expressed a desire to try to retain the trophy next year.

He has scored 114 international goals and also won the Copa America twice with Argentina, in 2021 and 2024.Messi could play at a sixth World Cup next year, which would set a new all-time record, although he could be matched by long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is also just three goals short of Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 career World Cup goals. Argentina comfortably booked a spot at next year’s finals, finishing nine points clear at the top of the South American qualifying table.

Messi finished as the top scorer with eight goals, including a brace in what may have been his last competitive match on home soil against Venezuela two weeks ago. He was named the MLS Most Valuable Player in the 2024 season even though Inter Miami were eliminated in the playoffs.

In 2025 he became the fastest player to reach 40 goals in MLS history. Inter Miami sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and well-positioned to qualify for the play-offs, with multiple games in hand on most of their rivals due to their participation in the Club World Cup.

They were thrashed 4-0 in the last 16 of that tournament by Paris Saint-Germain.Messi’s side were also well beaten in the final of the Leagues Cup earlier this month, going down 3-0 to Seattle Sounders.