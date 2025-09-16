Costa Rica Airport Faces Operational Risk Due to Defective Runway Repairs

The runway at the Daniel Oduber Airport (Guanacaste Airport), located in Liberia, shows signs of deformation, fails to meet quality standards expected for pavement, and poses an operational risk to the airport terminal after the repair works carried out by the company MECO, according to the National Laboratory for Materials and Structural Models (Lanamme).

The runway’s repair involved an investment of more than $36 million and was completed in February. “In accordance with our duty as contractors to comply with the contract, as well as the greater public interest, operational safety, and strict observance of international civil aviation regulations, we state the following: As of the date of the suspension order, the fieldwork, laboratory work, and analyses associated with the contract for the runway were 100% complete,” Lanamme said.

According to the entity, the runway is already showing signs of deformation, posing an operational risk to the airport. The quality of the construction work fails to meet established standards, including international standards, for pavement strength.

“The deformations identified on the surface of active runway 07-25, both visually and instrumentally, constitute significant manifestations of premature deterioration, whose timely intervention is essential to mitigate operational risks for aircraft,” state the documents.

The reports also reveal that the runway does not comply with the expected PCR (pavement rating classification) value, which is an alarming condition for such a recent intervention.

Measurements taken at a speed of 65 km/h reveal that the surface of the Daniel Oduber runway has values that reflect reduced braking capacity, especially in wet conditions. The report adds that some areas of the runway pose a significant risk of skidding, particularly during wet landings, increasing the likelihood of runway excursions, i.e., aviation safety incidents in which an aircraft may veer off the runway during landing or takeoff.

Concentration of tire marks outside the stripes, presence of water on the runway, and risk of loss of skid resistance are among the alerts also included in the documents issued after the analysis of the work and use of technological equipment.

The findings of the Lanamme reports support the theory of the judicial investigation into the so-called “Pista Oscura” case, a file that reveals that changes made to the designs for the repair of the Daniel Oduber runway led to a substandard intervention at a cost of millions.

The modifications to the original design of the works (value engineering) were directly endorsed by former minister Mauricio Batalla, who even signed as the engineer in charge, despite the refusal of other officials to do so.

In connection with this case, on April 13, 23 raids were carried out, and the former MOPT minister, the executive president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE), Alejandro Picado, the director of Civil Aviation, Marcos Castillo, and another official named Villalobos, who holds the position of head of the CNE’s works inspection unit, were arrested.

According to judicial authorities, the modifications to the contract in favor of MECO meant that only $4 million (10%) was deducted from the original $40 million contract, even though the company only completed 33% of the planned works. In addition to the irregular payment of the contract, authorities are investigating the misuse of the emergency decree to include repairs to the runway at Daniel Oduber Airport.