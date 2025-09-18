Estée Lauder Opens Skin Longevity Institute in Costa Rica’s Blue Zone

Estée Lauder launched its Skin Longevity Institute at Hacienda AltaGracia, an Auberge Resorts Collection property in Costa Rica, back in May. The spot sits in the Nicoya Peninsula, one of the world’s Blue Zones where people live longer lives. This marks the first such institute in the Americas, and it pulls from over 15 years of the company’s research on how skin ages.

Guests at the institute get hands-on treatments using Re-Nutriv skincare products. These focus on reversing signs of age through science-backed methods. The setup blends luxury spa time with holistic wellness activities, like forest baths and nutrition talks tied to local ways of life. Everything happens inside the Casa de Agua spa at the resort.

The institute aims to show how daily habits affect skin health over time. Experts there guide visitors through personalized plans that mix skincare routines with lifestyle tweaks. Costa Rica’s natural setting adds to the draw, with its fresh air and plant-based foods that match Blue Zone principles.

Fabrizio Freda, Estée Lauder’s president and CEO, called the opening a big step. He said it brings the brand’s skin longevity ideas to life in a place known for long lives. The resort’s owners see it as a way to highlight Costa Rica’s wellness roots.

Hacienda AltaGracia offers rooms starting around $800 a night, with institute access included for guests. Treatments run extra, from $200 for a facial to full-day packages over $1,000. People book through the resort’s site, and spots fill up fast since the launch.

This comes as interest in anti-aging grows. A recent look at the institute notes how it promises real results through relaxation and targeted care. Visitors report smoother skin after sessions, thanks to the combo of tech and nature.

The institute fits Costa Rica’s push as a wellness spot. The country draws tourists for its eco-lodges and health retreats, and this adds a high-end option. Local officials welcome the investment, saying it boosts jobs and tourism in the area.

Estée Lauder plans to expand the concept, but for now, Hacienda AltaGracia holds the only one. If you head there, expect a mix of pampering and learning that leaves you feeling renewed. As more folks chase longer, healthier skin, places like this show one path forward.