Costa Rica Plummets in FIFA Rankings Amid World Cup Qualifier Struggles

The Costa Rican national soccer team is facing a pivotal crisis, confirmed by the latest FIFA rankings published today. La Sele fell seven spots, now sitting at 47th in the world—a sharp decline that highlights growing concerns over the team’s performance.

This drop follows a turbulent start to the World Cup qualifiers: a disappointing 1-1 draw against Nicaragua in Managua and a chaotic 3-3 stalemate with Haiti. Both matches were marked by defensive lapses, tactical confusion, and widespread unease among fans and analysts alike.

Costa Rica suffered the steepest decline among all CONCACAF teams in this FIFA update, reflecting an alarming loss of regional competitiveness. Since the previous ranking on July 10, the Ticos’ seven-place slide has set off alarm bells, especially given that Nicaragua and Haiti—teams Costa Rica was expected to beat—exposed serious vulnerabilities in the squad.

Globally, only Zimbabwe experienced a more dramatic fall, dropping nine places. Looking ahead, Costa Rica faces a crucial test on October 9 against Honduras at the Morazán Stadium in San Pedro Sula. After two damaging draws, the Ticos are under immense pressure to secure a win and keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Rumors of head coach Gustavo Herrera’s dismissal circulated recently, but the Costa Rican Soccer Federation swiftly dispelled them, confirming his continuation. However, public discontent remains high. Critics have slammed his playing style and the recent string of poor results, leaving him on shaky ground.

Despite the chaos, veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas offered a message of resilience and faith. “What lies ahead is very tough. But nothing is impossible for God. As long as we have our health, we will work to represent Costa Rica as best we can,” said the 38-year-old. Navas also rallied his teammates, urging accountability and unity:

“As soccer players, we have to face our responsibilities. Often it’s not about attacking the coach, the player, or the federation. No one wants to do things wrong. Unfortunately, sometimes things don’t go our way—that’s just how it is in soccer. We must acknowledge that what we’ve done so far hasn’t been good enough. We have to do more, because we want to make it to the World Cup.”

With pressure mounting and morale hanging in the balance, Costa Rica’s journey toward qualification now hinges on turning frustration into focus—and fast.