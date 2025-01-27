No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCentral AmericaHondurasLatin American Leaders Meet to Address US Deportation Policy

Latin American Leaders Meet to Address US Deportation Policy

AFP
By AFP
Hondura's President Xiomara
(Photo by Orlando SIERRA / AFP)

Honduras President Xiomara Castro summoned her counterparts from the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) this Sunday to discuss migration amid the US offensive against irregular migration. “I urgently call for a meeting of presidents and heads of state; next Thursday, January 30,” Castro indicated on her X account.

According to the Honduran government, the CELAC meeting is expected to address “migration,” “Latin American and Caribbean unity,” and “environment” issues. The meeting “in hybrid format (virtual and in-person)” is expected at 11:00 AM local time (17:00 GMT).

According to a Honduran government statement, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro has “confirmed his in-person participation” in Tegucigalpa. “It will be an opportunity to address strategic issues for the region, such as cooperation on migration, protection of human rights,” Colombia’s presidency said in a Sunday statement.

Petro wrote on his X account that he will go “personally” to Tegucigalpa to “help in this meeting of Latin American presidents,” adding that “in a matter of weeks” Colombia will assume CELAC’s temporary presidency, replacing Honduras. The heads of government meeting will occur following Sunday’s diplomatic tensions between Colombia and the United States over migrant deportations.

Additionally, in the same week, new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has planned a tour of five Latin American countries to address Trump’s agenda. Rubio’s tour includes Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic. The controversy between Presidents Trump and Petro began after the Colombian leader blocked military flights carrying deported migrants from entering Bogota.

The flight blockade led Trump to order an initial 25% increase in tariffs on imports from Colombia, to which Petro responded that he would impose measures in equal proportion on imported products from the United States.

Popular Articles

Costa Rica Train Service Offers Scenic City Connection

Passenger rail travel in Costa Rica has been around since the late 19th century. The first functioning railroads connected the Port of Limon with...
Read more

Honduras Prepares for Mass Deportations Under Trump

The government of Honduras announced this Saturday that it is preparing a support plan for its citizens who may be deported from the United...
Read more

Costa Rica Wildlife Reveals Mysterious Striped Hog-Nosed Skunk

Today we meet the striped hog-nosed skunk, a little-known species that inhabits forests throughout Costa Rica. The striped hog-nosed skunk (Conepatus semistriatus) is known...
Read more
AFP
AFP
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait

Latest Articles

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support