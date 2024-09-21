Costa Rica Braces for Intense Rainfall as Monsoon Gyre Forms

The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) has issued a warning about the formation of a Central American Monsoon Gyre, which began affecting the region yesterday. This weather phenomenon is expected to significantly increase rainfall across Costa Rica, particularly along the Pacific coast. Its influence is expected to persist throughout the weekend and continue into early next week.

IMN forecasters have indicated that from Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning, very rainy conditions are expected, particularly along the Pacific slope. In response to the anticipated increase in rainfall, the National Emergency Commission (CNE) has issued a yellow alert for much of the country, including the Northern Zone, Central Valley, and Pacific slope. The Caribbean region remains under a green alert, indicating a lower risk but still requiring caution.

Alejandro Picado, president of the CNE, explained that these alerts are due to the formation of the Central American Gyre. This system could generate storms, increased cloudiness, and rain in maritime sectors near the national territory. Already, heavy rains on Friday afternoon caused flooding in parts of Guanacaste, particularly in Cañas and Carrillo. On Thursday, emergency response teams attended to 27 flooded houses and assisted 65 people affected by the downpours.

The Central American Monsoon Gyre is characterized by a cyclonic circulation pattern, where winds rotate counterclockwise in a manner similar to a tropical cyclone. It forms over tropical regions, creating a large area of low atmospheric pressure as warm, moist air converges. The system pulls moisture from the Pacific Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, bringing intense rainfall to Central America. In some cases, these gyres can develop into more severe weather phenomena, such as tropical depressions, tropical storms, or hurricanes.

Given the intense rainfall associated with this weather system, authorities are urging citizens to take precautions, particularly in flood-prone areas. Residents are advised to stay informed through official channels and call emergency services via 9-1-1 if necessary. As the Central American Gyre continues to develop, the IMN and CNE will provide ongoing updates, especially regarding the potential for worsening conditions early next week.