Illegal Raves on Costa Rican Beaches Raise Concerns

Costa Rican beaches, known for their natural beauty, are increasingly being used as venues for illegal raves, sparking significant concern among local residents and environmentalists. These “jungle raves,” taking place in Santa Teresa, Manzanillo, Bello Horizonte, and Santiago, promise partygoers an immersive experience in nature but come at a high cost to the environment and local communities. The Blue Zone Chamber of Tourism and Commerce (CATUZCA), which represents areas like Malpaís, Santa Teresa, and Playa Hermosa, reported 22 complaints related to these raves between November 2023 and May 2024.

Residents are frustrated by the noise pollution that these events generate, with music blaring from as early as 11 p.m. until 8 or 9 a.m. the following morning. One resident noted that although the rave was a kilometer away, the sound was so loud it felt as if it were right next door. Attendees often spill onto the beach after the official rave ends, continuing their festivities into the morning hours, much to the dismay of those living nearby.

These raves are not small gatherings; some attract as many as 600 people, transforming them into massive, unregulated events. Despite their size, these gatherings lack the necessary permits, including sanitary licenses and emergency medical teams, and fail to implement any safety measures for the attendees. This has led to increasing tensions between the organizers and local authorities.

Cóbano Mayor Ronny Montero pointed out that property owners hosting these raves can earn between $6,000 and $7,000 per night, making it a lucrative business. However, this financial gain comes at the expense of the community and the environment. Some organizers even offer to pay potential fines upfront to ensure their events proceed without interruption.

The environmental impact of these raves is particularly troubling. The loud music and large crowds disturb local wildlife, forcing animals out of their natural habitats and into populated areas, where they face increased risks from pets, traffic, and human activity. The lack of proper planning or consultation with wildlife specialists exacerbates the situation, potentially leading to long-term damage to the local ecosystem.

Despite the growing number of complaints, the Municipality of Cóbano has struggled to impose fines or take significant action against the organizers. However, in response to the mounting concerns, the municipality is preparing its first judicial complaint, which will be submitted to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in an effort to curb these illegal activities and protect the community and environment.

The ongoing situation highlights the need for more stringent regulations and enforcement to prevent such events from continuing to disrupt the peace and harmony of Costa Rica’s beautiful coastal regions. The local community, along with formal businesses and government bodies, is calling for immediate action to address this pressing issue.