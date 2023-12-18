Netflix’s ‘Wild Babies’ Wins Emmy: A Tribute to Costa Rican Wildlife

In a triumphant victory for the streaming giant Netflix, the documentary “Wild Babies” secured an Emmy Award in the category of “Travel, Adventure, and Nature Program.” The captivating series, produced by Netflix, explores the early lives of various wild animals across 16 countries, with a special focus on the vibrant biodiversity of Costa Rica.

Brazilian filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade, the creative force behind “Wild Babies,” chose Costa Rica as a key filming location due to its unique environmental conditions and the palpable pride exhibited by Costa Ricans (Ticos and Ticas) in showcasing their country’s wildlife stories. The documentary offers a rare glimpse into the life of Chico, a playful capuchin monkey from Guanacaste, capturing the essence of Costa Rica’s diverse ecosystems.

The Emmy Award ceremony, held on December 16, witnessed Filipe DeAndrade’s elation as he shared a joyous moment on his Instagram account, expressing gratitude to Costa Rica with the caption, “Costa Rica, this is for you.”

DeAndrade emphasized Costa Rica’s significance in the documentary, stating, “I work here in Costa Rica because, for me, it is the best place in the world to film animals, because of its culture, conservation projects, and the Ticos and Ticas. It is my favorite country.”

“Wild Babies” showcases the early life narratives of various species, including turtles, monkeys, and jaguars. The Costa Rican segment introduces viewers to Chico, the capuchin monkey, known for his love of playful antics.

The documentary spans 16 countries, featuring captivating stories such as Tabo, a baby seal in Namibia learning to swim; Kaya, a female lion embarking on a South African desert adventure; and Mantegu, a baby pangolin showcasing defense mechanisms against predators.

Other endearing characters include Mina, an orangutan explorer from Indonesia; Quito, a fast-learning baby mongoose; Kesari, an Alaska baby sea otter reluctant to leave its mother’s belly; and Amma, an orphaned macaque navigating social dynamics in Sri Lanka.