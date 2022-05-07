Wild Babies: Costa Rica’s wildlife returns to the spotlight in new Netflix show

“Follow the adventures of baby lions, elephants, penguins, pangolins and more as they learn to navigate the highs and lows of life in the wild,” captions Netflix new show, that presents some of Costa Rica’s most beautiful animals.

Wild Babies presents the abundance and variety of Costa Rica’s biodiversity. The series has eight episodes and most of them will feature examples of the country.

In 8 episodes of around 30 minutes, the show will tell different stories of baby animals and the struggles they face while growing up in the wild. Costa Rica’s cast will star: white-faced monkeys, sea turtles and jaguars.

Most of the filming in Costa Rica took place in Santa Rosa National Park. Filipe DeAndrade and Brian Moghari worked with their production company Comfort Theory, filming the Costa Rican scenes. The series was produced by Humble Bee Films.

“Wild Babies will resonate with a broad family audience, with heartwarming stories that will feel relatable to viewers around the world,” they mentioned.

Humble Bee Films specializes in scientific, natural and historical productions for different broadcasters. Some of their previous work includes Attenborough’s Life in Colour for the BBC and Netflix, David Attenborough’s Natural Curiosities for BBC Attenborough and the Giant Elephant for BBC One, as well as other important creations.

Two-time Oscar nominee, Helena Bonham Carter, will narrate the life of 17 animal families in 16 different countries.

“Every living creature starts life as a baby, there will be joy and friendship, but life also brings challenges. For a baby born wild, the journey towards adulthood will be hard, but most don’t have to struggle alone. To survive, takes courage, determination and above all: love,” mentions Helena Bonham Carter in the show.

“Delivering an ambitious wildlife series during a global pandemic certainly presented new challenges for our team, but what we hadn’t anticipated were the creative opportunities and innovative approaches that also emerged,” Humble Bee Films added in their press release.