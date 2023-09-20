US Embassy Backs New Community Hubs in Limón, Costa Rica

Residents of Limón now have access to four newly inaugurated Safe Spaces where they can nurture their talents in the domains of arts, music, and sports. These are spaces where individuals will be able to to expand their horizons, gain new skills, and positively channel their energies.

These new hubs of learning and recreation were officially unveiled by U.S. Ambassador Cynthia Telles.

The funding for these centers was generously provided by the U.S. Embassy’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL). These state-of-the-art facilities are strategically located in Matina, Siquirres, Sixaola, and Limoncito, ensuring a broad reach within the community.

In a symbolic gesture to celebrate the vibrant culture of the region and to pay homage to an iconic figure, the U.S. Embassy commissioned a mural in honor of Walter Ferguson. Ferguson, a renowned calypso composer, holds a special place in the hearts of many as an honorary Costa Rican citizen.

“Limón is a province with a lot to offer, especially the essence of its people, the diversity of its cultures, and its beautiful nature,” said Ambassador Telles during her first visit to Limón, where she announced a series of donations and the commitment of the U.S. government to Limón.

Moreover, in a bid to support local sports, Ambassador Telles announced the U.S. would be making significant contributions. The Cieneguita Boxing Club received a significant boost with the delivery of a new boxing ring, furthering its commitment to training and mentorship.

In addition, a generous donation of 200 surfboards was made. These boards, under the collaborative efforts of the Municipality of Limón and the NGO Smiles and Waves, will be instrumental in teaching surf to the local community, promoting both sport and friendship.

Ambassador Telles also announced that extension of the Police Athletic Leagues. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between the youth and the police, fostering trust and understanding. Through the medium of soccer, young individuals will have the chance to build positive relationships with law enforcement officers.

The U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica highlighted the success of the Embassy’s Employability Program. Through this initiative, 200 Limón residents have been trained in various trades, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to confidently step into the workforce.

Overall, these combined efforts reflect a comprehensive approach towards community development, skill enhancement, and fostering positive relationships within Limón.