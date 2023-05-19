6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Guatemala and El Salvador

An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter in western Guatemala, shook parts of both Guatemala and El Salvador on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Fortunately, there have been no initial reports of casualties or significant material damage.

The earthquake occurred at 17:02 local time (23:02 GMT) with a depth of 252 km, just 2 kilometers from the municipality of Canillá in the department of Quiché, as reported by the USGS. However, the Guatemalan National Seismology Institute had previously reported that the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.9 and that its epicenter was detected in the indigenous department of Totonicapán in the west.

Rodolfo García, spokesperson for the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred), said that monitoring was being conducted through regional and departmental delegates. So far, no damages have been reported. The tremors were felt mainly in towns in the west, south, and central regions of the country, including the capital city.

The Ministry of Environment of El Salvador stated that the earthquake was also felt in the western region and the capital city of the country, but no casualties or damages were reported there either. The Civil Protection agency further assured the public that their Emergency Operations Center is active and prepared to address any incidents that may arise nationwide.

Both Guatemala and El Salvador are prone to high seismic activity due to the numerous geological faults that run through their territories, resulting from their volcanic chain and their location within the Pacific Ring of Fire.

While the initial reports indicate no significant harm caused by this earthquake, ongoing monitoring and assessments are necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected regions. Authorities remain vigilant and prepared to respond promptly to any potential emergencies that may arise as a result of seismic activity.