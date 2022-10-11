Southwest Airlines Increases Number of Flights to Costa Rica

U.S. airlines Southwest announced two new flights and increased frequencies to Costa Rica’s two main international airports.

Southwest indicated that as of March 9, 2023, it would fly twice a week to Juan Santamaría International Airport (Saturday and Sunday). Likewise, as of Saturday, March 11, 2023, it will inaugurate the Denver-San José flight once a week, departing from Denver on Saturdays at 7:00 am and taking off from Costa Rica at 12:30 pm.

Regarding Daniel Oduber Quirós Airport in Guanacaste, the airline informed that, as of March 9, 2023, operations from Baltimore and Denver would be doubled to twice weekly, Saturdays and Sundays.

“The news that Southwest will double its offer to Costa Rica is music to our ears and the country in general,” said the Minister of Tourism, William Rodríguez.

Rodríguez also explained that the Costa Rican Institute of Tourism believes the country is on the right path to recovering the number of visitors it received pre-pandemic. The institution’s goal is to equal this number by 2023.

According to the Minister, airlines will play a huge part in achieving this goal. He mentioned that they must increase the number of flights to the country.

Southwest has been flying to Costa Rica since 2015 and has been a strategic ally for the country’s connectivity ever since.

The United States remains the leading tourism issuing market to Costa Rica. According to ICT data, during the first seven months of this year (January to July), 819,548 U.S. tourists entered the country by air.

To check the latest flight schedules by going to Southwest directly or by comparing their times with other airlines by using a airfare consolidator like Expedia.