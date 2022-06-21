Costa Rica Weather: Heavy rains affect several regions

Heavy rains in recent days have caused several floods and landslides in different parts of the country. The National Emergency Commission (CNE) has received several alerts from people who have been seriously affected.

In the area of Arancibia, Puntarenas, a landslide was registered. A geologist’s visit to the affected sector was coordinated in order to know the precise magnitude of the event.

Additionally, eight landslides have been reported in the cantons of Cartago, Guatuso, Mora, Puntarenas, Quepos, Tilarán and San José.

Floods were also experienced in Oreamuno, Bagaces, Upala, Golfito, Perez Zeledon, San Rafael and Santa Ana.

“Widespread rains over the national territory left 22 floods and 10 landslides in Cartago, Guatuso, Mora, Puntarenas, Quepos, Tilarán and San José. This Monday the shelter remains enabled in the sector of Amparo de Los Chiles, Alajuela, with 32 people,” said the CNE.

Heavy thunderstorms were also reported in high altitude areas, such as the mountains of Cartago.

Heavy rains will also persist with intensity in the Pacific, Central Valley and northern zone. For those living in the northern zone, the National Meteorological Institute and the National Emergency Commission, requested to be alert to these conditions.

These institutions requested special attention to those living in the cantons of Upala, Guatuso, San Carlos and Sarapiquí, Guápiles, Quepos, Parrita and the Nicoya Peninsula, due to soil saturation.

As part of the general recommendations, it is requested to take the usual precautions for the rainy season. Also, exercise caution due to sewer saturation and possible flash floods in the northern Caribbean, northern zone and southern Pacific.

In the event of a thunderstorm, it is recommended to seek shelter in a safe place in case of strong gusts of wind, due to the possible fall of tree branches and power lines.

Information on alerts, road closures, landslides and any other important event that should be communicated to the population will be posted on social networks and official websites of public institutions. It is recommended to be attentive to what the authorities communicate, especially for those who are in vulnerable or at-risk areas.