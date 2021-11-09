Costa Rica surpasses 7 million vaccines received

Costa Rica this week received 105,300 more Covid-19 vaccines that were purchased from Pfizer/BioNTech, authorities reported.

With shipment, Costa Rica has now surpassed 7 million total vaccine doses received. More than 6 million came through purchases, with 998,700 having been donated by the United States, Canada, Spain, the Dominican Republic and Austria.

In total, Costa Rica has purchased more than 12 million doses from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and through the Covax facility. Some 3.5 million won’t be delivered until 2022 and will be used to inoculate children and provide booster shots to at-risk populations.

More than 71% of the Costa Rican population has at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while more than half (51.6%) have gotten both doses.

Costa Rica has administered 6.7 million doses across 3.8 million people as of the beginning of the week. This represents the highest vaccination rate in Central America based on share of the population that has received at least one dose. (El Salvador has fully vaccinated a larger share of its population.)

Serious side effects associated with Covid vaccines continue to be exceedingly rare. Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have fallen sharply over recent weeks.

Who can get vaccinated in Costa Rica?

All citizens and residents ages 12 and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica.

Tourists and undocumented foreigners were temporarily eligible for the vaccine in Costa Rica in October; some locations may still offer shots to this population if doses are available.

Individuals should bring their identification document (cedula, DIMEX, passport). The vaccine is free, even for those who don’t pay into the Caja.

Costa Rica vaccine mandate

Starting January 8, Costa Rica will require proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter many businesses and to participate in large events.

Vaccines will be required to enter: Restaurants and food courts; bars and casinos; stores and commercial centers; museums; gyms; hotels; worship sites; event halls; adventure tourism activities; theaters and cinemas; sporting events.

Where to get vaccinated in Costa Rica

Each of Costa Rica’s hundreds of public clinics (EBAIS) manages vaccines within its area. Individuals who are eligible for a vaccine can contact their local EBAIS to schedule their first dose. Many other locations are hosting mass-vaccination campaigns.

Costa Rica requires that people receive their second vaccine dose at the same location as their first. Pfizer doses had an 12-week interval in Costa Rica; that has since been reduced to eight weeks for most people.

Official Costa Rica Covid sources

Here at The Tico Times, we do our best to share the most relevant coronavirus information in a clear and concise manner.

As you’re navigating the pandemic and the associated ever-changing rules, here are the official sources for Covid-19 information in Costa Rica:

Costa Rica’s official language is Spanish, so all of the above sources will be in that language. Of course, we at The Tico Times will continue to provide timely, accurate information as it develops.

