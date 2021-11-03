Covid in Costa Rica: Hospitalizations, deaths still dropping

Costa Rica added 3,411 new Covid-19 cases during epidemiological week 43, which spanned October 24-30, the Health Ministry reported. This represents 487 cases per day and a 26% week-over-week drop.

The country added 87 deaths related to Covid-19 during epidemiological week 43, a 38.7% drop compared to the prior period. It represents a daily average of 12 deaths related to Covid-19.

Hospitalizations also dropped significantly. During epidemiological week 43, the average number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Costa Rica was 688; the prior week it was 853 people. Similarly, epidemiological week 43 registered 291 new hospital admissions associated with Covid-19, down from 370 the previous week.

On Tuesday, November 2, Costa Rica added 491 cases of Covid-19 and 15 deaths. Some 581 people remain hospitalized with 244 in the ICU, comfortably within the country’s capacity.

As of November 2, Costa Rica has accumulated 7,093 deaths related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

The majority of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Costa Rica are unvaccinated, the Social Security Fund has said. Nearly 2.8 million people — representing more than half of the country’s population — are fully vaccinated.

Costa Rica plans to ease coronavirus measures throughout the remainder of 2021 as the country begins to impose vaccine mandates on nearly everyone ages 12 and older.

A decree mandating the vaccine among public workers took effect in October. And as of January 8, proof of vaccination will be required to enter many businesses and participate in large activities throughout Costa Rica.

For more information about Covid-19 in Costa Rica, see the Health Ministry graphic below: