Majority of Costa Rica’s hospitalized Covid-19 patients unvaccinated

The vast majority of Costa Rica’s patients hospitalized with Covid-19 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, the Social Security Fund (CCSS) said Tuesday.

An analysis of intensive-care patients on September 14 found:

88.3% were unvaccinated or hadn’t finished their vaccine schedule.

69.2% hadn’t received any vaccine against Covid-19.

17.5% had received one of two shots.

1.6% had received their second dose within 15 days.

11.6% were fully vaccinated.

Nearly three-quarters of those hospitalized in non-ICU beds on September 14 were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, the Caja detailed.

“The data show that having the complete vaccination schedule constitutes an effective element that reduces the need to require admission to an ICU,” the CCSS said.

More than 1.7 million people in Costa Rica have received both vaccine doses, according to the latest CCSS data (from September 13). More than 3.1 million people have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca shots.

Covid-19 is associated with 6,056 deaths in Costa Rica since last March. Serious side effects are rare after receiving a coronavirus vaccine.

All citizens and residents who are adults (18+) or who are teenagers (12+) with risk factors are eligible for the vaccine:

Group 1: Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes. First responders, including health personnel.

Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes. First responders, including health personnel. Group 2: Costa Rica’s older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up.

Costa Rica’s older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up. Group 3: People from 12-58 with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others.

People from 12-58 with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others. Group 4: Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP) or private schools. Imprisoned people and judicial staff. Workers for the 911 service.

Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP) or private schools. Imprisoned people and judicial staff. Workers for the 911 service. Group 5: People ages 18-57 without any of the aforementioned risk factors. Note that some locations are vaccinating younger adults and teenagers.

Individuals should bring their identification document (cedula or DIMEX). The vaccine is free, even for those who don’t pay into the Caja. Doses are not widely available to tourists at this time, though some health areas may vaccinate non-resident foreigners.

Undocumented migrants who can demonstrate their permanence in Costa Rica can also receive vaccines.