Most Costa Ricans support vaccine mandate: UCR

The majority of Costa Ricans support mandating the Covid-19 vaccine, per the University of Costa Rica’s latest national opinion survey.

Sixty-nine percent of Costa Ricans surveyed said they were in favor of obligating the vaccine, the report reads, with 31% opposed. Similarly, 66% of Ticos said the country’s Covid-19 measures have been “worth it,” with the remaining 34% disagreeing.

The vast majority (90%) of survey responders said they believe the vaccine is safe.

“After 10 months of the campaign, a majority public support for vaccines is shown,” the UCR report reads. “Among the people consulted, the vast majority indicate that they do not have medical contraindications that prevent them from inoculation.”

About 2.8 million Costa Ricans have been fully vaccinated. As of January 8, proof of vaccination will be required to enter many businesses and participate in activities across the country.

The UCR survey, which comprised electoral topics in addition to Covid-19, included interviews with 940 adults between late October and early November 2021. The UCR says it has a 95% confidence level with a maximum sample error of ±3 percentage points.

Other findings from the UCR include:

Covid no longer a top concern: Unemployment, the cost of living and the economic situation, and corruption are Costa Ricans’ top concerns. This marks a return to the problems that have historically occupied the minds of Ticos.

Unemployment, the cost of living and the economic situation, and corruption are Costa Ricans’ top concerns. This marks a return to the problems that have historically occupied the minds of Ticos. Lower motivation for elections: Interest in the electoral campaign is decreasing ahead of the 2022 elections. Likewise, interest in going to vote in the next elections has decreased, while concern about possible electoral results has increased.

Interest in the electoral campaign is decreasing ahead of the 2022 elections. Likewise, interest in going to vote in the next elections has decreased, while concern about possible electoral results has increased. Costa Ricans want experience: The preferred presidential candidate is one with previous experience in politics and in the business sector. The majority of the population is not committed to continuity, but a person who represents change.

Read the full report from the University of Costa Rica.