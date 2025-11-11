Organizers of the Envision Festival have revealed plans for the 2026 event, set for February 23 to March 2 in Uvita. The gathering will feature a reduced capacity to foster a more personal atmosphere, along with fresh efforts to boost sustainability and attendee comfort.

The festival, known for blending music, art, wellness, and environmental action, aims to reconnect with its original spirit under the theme “Back to our Roots.” This shift comes after feedback from past participants, who called for improvements in site management and community ties.

Capacity cuts will limit the number of attendees, creating space for deeper connections among festival-goers. “We want to maintain that intimate feel,” said a statement from the organizers, emphasizing the move as a way to enhance the overall experience without overwhelming the venue.

Sustainability stands at the center of the updates. The event will partner more closely with the Somos El Cambio Foundation to plant trees and support long-term projects in the local area. On-site, attendees can expect more water filling stations, expanded storage for water supplies, and separate areas for handwashing. Compostable items like cups, plates, and utensils will replace single-use plastics, while water conservation rules guide daily operations.

Health and hygiene also get a boost. Free daily showers will be available, backed by upgraded plumbing systems. Additional sanitation stations will dot the grounds, and staff will undergo thorough training to handle safety concerns. Organizers have strengthened links with local authorities to ensure smooth coordination.

Camping zones will see expansions, with added shaded lounges for rest. Better signage and lighting will help people navigate the jungle setting safely. For those seeking extras, new premium options include private bars, air-conditioned restrooms, exclusive stage views, Wi-Fi spots, charging areas, and lockers.

Communication improvements address past issues. The team promises quicker responses to emails and real-time updates during the festival. New guides will prepare first-timers for the tropical climate, and health tips will promote well-being for everyone.

Tickets fall into general admission and VIP categories, granting entry to main zones. Separate passes cover accommodations. A waitlist offers early access, with loyalty perks for repeat visitors.

This edition marks a step toward measuring and reporting environmental impacts, allowing the festival to track progress. Local hiring will increase, deepening community involvement. Envision has long drawn people to Costa Rica for its mix of performances and workshops. The 2026 changes reflect a commitment to growth while honoring the land and people of Uvita.