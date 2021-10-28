All the flights to Costa Rica from Europe

Hundreds of thousands of Europeans visit Costa Rica each year.

In 2019, Germany (80,580 people) narrowly beat out the United Kingdom (78,562) in terms of visitors to Costa Rica. Not unsurprisingly, the countries that contributed most to Costa Rica’s tourism industry (Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and The Netherlands) all have airlines with direct flights here.

Direct flights to Europe are also important to Costa Ricans, who don’t need a visa to visit most European countries. On the contrary, Ticos must apply (and pay for) a visa to visit the United States.

Here are all the flights between Costa Rica and Europe. Data comes via Flight Connections.

Note: Remember to check with airlines and local governments, as international routes change frequently during the pandemic. For a summary of Costa Rica’s entry requirements during Covid-19, click here.

Flights to San José, Costa Rica (SJO)

Here are all the flights from Europe to Juan Santamaría International Airport in Alajuela, serving San José and the surrounding areas:

Amsterdam: KLM.

Frankfurt: Lufthansa.

London: British Airways (from December to April).

Madrid: Iberia, Evelop (ends in April).

Paris: Air France.

Zürich: Edelweiss Air.



Flights to Guanacaste, Costa Rica (LIR)

Here are all the flights from Europe to Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica:

Amsterdam: KLM (from November to March).

Zürich: Edelweiss Air (from November to May).

