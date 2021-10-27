No menu items!
All the flights to Costa Rica from Canada

By Alejandro Zúñiga
Planes at Daniel Oduber Quiros Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica.
Via ICT.

Here are all the flights between Costa Rica and Canada. Data via Flight Connections.

Canada is one of Costa Rica’s most-important tourism markets. In 2019, some 218,932 Canadian visitors entered Costa Rica via the country’s international airports, per Tourism Board data.

Because Costa Rica is considered a leisure destination, Canadian airlines increase flight frequencies during their winter months, which correspond with Costa Rica’s tourism high season.

For a summary of Costa Rica’s entry requirements during Covid-19, click here.

Note: Canadian airlines canceled flights to Latin America & the Caribbean during the pandemic. While many routes are slated to resume, we recommend checking with the airline for the latest information.

Flights to San José, Costa Rica (SJO)

Here are all the flights from Canada to Juan Santamaría International Airport in Alajuela, serving San José and the surrounding areas:

  • Montreal (YUL): Air Canada (from December to April), Air Transat (from December to April).
  • Toronto (YYZ): Air Canada, Air Transat (from December to April), WestJet (starts in December).

Flights to Guanacaste, Costa Rica (LIR)

Here are all the flights from Canada to Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica:

  • Calgary (YYC): WestJet (from November to April).
  • Montreal (YUL): Air Canada (from November to April), Air Transat (from December to April), Sunwing (starts in November).
  • Toronto (YYZ): Air Canada, Air Transat (from December to April), Sunwing (starts in November), WestJet.
Alejandro Zúñiga
