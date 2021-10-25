All the flights to Costa Rica from the United States

Here are all the flights between Costa Rica and the United States. Data via Flight Connections.

Flights to San José, Costa Rica (SJO)

Here are all the flights from the United States to Juan Santamaría International Airport in Alajuela, serving San José and the surrounding areas:

Los Angeles: Alaska (as of November), Avianca (as of December), Delta, JetBlue (ends in October), United.

Phoenix: American (December and January).

Denver: United.

Dallas: American.

Houston: United (IAH), Southwest (HOU).

Chicago: American (November to May), United.

Atlanta: Delta.

Orlando: Frontier, JetBlue, Spirit (ends in May).

Miami area: American (MIA), Avianca (MIA), Frontier (MIA; as of November), Spirit (FLL and MIA), JetBlue (FLL).

Washington, D.C.: United (IAD).

New York City: United (EWR), American (JFK; starts in November), Avianca (JFK; starts in December), JetBlue (JFK).



Flights to Guanacaste, Costa Rica (LIR)

Here are all the flights from the United States to Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica: