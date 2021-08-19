Reconstruction continues after July floods

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) this week detailed the ongoing response to the July flooding that caused significant damage in the Costa Rican Caribbean, Turrialba and in the Northern Zone.

The CNE says it’s processing 125 contracts for machinery that is being used to clean rivers, repair cantonal roads, fix dams and remove fallen trees. These works will focus on the following cantons: Turrialba, Jiménez, Guatuso, Upala, Los Chiles, Sarapiquí, Siquirres, Talamanca, Pococí, Matina, Limón and Puriscal.

In addition, the CNE says it continues to offer humanitarian assistance to some of the most-affected communities. Nearly 20,000 families have received food packages, and more than 6,500 mattresses and blankets have been distributed.

The preliminary report of damage issued in late July was as follows:

At least 102 educational centers suffered some level of affectation.

Potable water supply was impacted in 24 ASADAS.

15 bridges and 21 dams were affected.

Floods and landslides directly impacted 36 communities throughout the country.

More than 2,800 emergency events (mainly floods and landslides) were reported as a result of the rainfall.

At its peak, more than 3,200 people had been evacuated to temporary shelters.

A temporary structure reestablishing passage on Route 36 has allowed for access to the South Caribbean, though local tourism chambers have continued to criticize what they call inadequate road infrastructure in the area.

The cost of the emergency response and repairs had surpassed $3 million as of mid-August, AmeliaRueda.com reported.