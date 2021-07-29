Route 36 bridge has opened
A bridge reestablishing transit on Route 36 near Penshurst, Limón, was finished and opened early Thursday morning, authorities reported.
“The modular bridge over La Estrella River, which opens the route between the South Caribbean and Limón, has already been enabled,” President Carlos Alvarado said. “A great inter-institutional work allowed to open this important step for tourism and for the transit of goods with Panama, which had been affected by the rains.”
The one-lane bridge spans a section of road that collapsed last weekend due to flooding.
Route 36 is the primary route connecting the south Caribbean with the rest of Costa Rica. The towns of Cahuita, Puerto Viejo, Bribri and Sixaola all rely on the road.
While some vehicles with four-wheel drive could reach the south Caribbean via an alternate route, that option wasn’t feasible for most vehicles, including buses.
The new structure supports trucks and other large vehicles. It’s expected to handle about 4,500 vehicles each day.
Other damage in the Talamanca area includes a destroyed school building and railroad bridge. (Both are pictured below.)
“We sympathize with the Limonense population, everything that has happened is very painful,” President Alvarado said.
You may be interested
Costa Rica receives 480,000 more vaccines todayAlejandro Zúñiga - July 29, 2021
Costa Rica on Thursday will receive 482,610 more Covid-19 vaccines that were purchased from pharmaceutical companies, authorities said. At 4:30…
Costa Rica begins evaluating flooding damageAlejandro Zúñiga - July 29, 2021
The Costa Rican government on Wednesday began a comprehensive evaluation of damage caused by the flooding that occurred last weekend.…
Nicaragua parliament shutters 24 NGOsAFP - July 29, 2021
Nicaragua's parliament on Wednesday shuttered 24 non-governmental organizations, operating mainly in the medical field, in a move they said amounted…