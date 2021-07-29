  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica begins evaluating flooding damage

July 28, 2021
Damage at a bridge on Route 36 in the Costa Rican Caribbean.

Damage at a bridge on Route 36 in the Costa Rican Caribbean. (Photo via MOPT.)

The Costa Rican government on Wednesday began a comprehensive evaluation of damage caused by the flooding that occurred last weekend.

Authorities are assessing impacts to agriculture, education, health, road infrastructure and housing, among others, in the 14 cantons named in the State of National Emergency declared by President Carlos Alvarado earlier this week.

The 14 cantons are: San Carlos, Upala, Guatuso, Río Cuarto, Los Chiles, Turrialba, Jiménez, Sarapiquí, Limón, Matina, Pococí, Guácimo, Siquirres and Talamanca.

The preliminary reports are as follows, per the Presidency:

  • At least 102 educational centers have suffered some level of affectation.
  • Potable water supply was impacted in 24 ASADAS.
  • 15 bridges and 21 dams were affected.
  • Floods and landslides directly impacted 36 communities throughout the country.
  • More than 2,300 people remain in temporary shelters.
  • More than 2,800 emergency events (mainly floods and landslides) were reported as a result of the rainfall.

A provisional bridge reestablishing passage on Route 36 near Penshurt, Limón, was at least 80% complete as of Wednesday afternoon, President Alvarado said. Local reports indicated that work continued into the night.

Call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency in Costa Rica. English-speaking operators are available.

