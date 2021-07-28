  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
New flights strengthen connection between Costa Rica and Florida

July 28, 2021
Approach into San Jose, Costa Rica

Approach into Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

Travelers now have more options that ever to fly between Costa Rica and Florida.

Earlier this month, low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines returned to Costa Rica with a route from Miami (MIA), in addition to one from Orlando. And the Colombian airline Avianca also launched a new nonstop option from Florida.

In November, Frontier is expanding in Costa Rica with flights between Orlando (MCO) and Guanacaste (LIR).

Competition is stiff between Costa Rica and South Florida: American, Avianca, Frontier, JetBlue and Spirit all offer nonstop routes to either Miami or Fort Lauderdale (FLL).

Here are all the nonstop routes between Costa Rica and Florida:

  • MIA: American (SJO and LIR), Avianca, Frontier, Spirit.
  • FLL: JetBlue, Spirit.
  • MCO: Frontier (SJO and LIR), JetBlue, Spirit.

Only Texas has as many nonstop options to Costa Rica. Airlines have routes between Costa Rica and Dallas, Houston (IAH and HOU), and Austin (launching in November).

Tourism is one of Costa Rica’s principal economic drivers. Before the pandemic, it contributed to 8.2% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and created 9% of the nation’s jobs, according to the ICT.

Costa Rica is welcoming tourists from anywhere in the world who purchase travel medical insurance. Vaccinated travelers will be able to enter Costa Rica without insurance starting August 1. Click here for more information.

