Canada to begin easing border measures in July

June 22, 2021
Air Canada Boeing 777-200.

Air Canada Boeing 777-200. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Image by Nel Botha from Pixabay. )

Canada will ease some border measures as part of a phased reopening that begins next month, the country’s government announced Monday.

As of July 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EDT, fully vaccinated citizens and residents won’t be subject to a quarantine requirement upon entering Canada. Tourists and other foreign travelers still will not be allowed to visit Canada, however.

The Canadian government’s announcement reads as follows:

Fully vaccinated travelers who are permitted to enter Canada will not be subject to the federal requirement to quarantine or take a COVID-19 test on day-8. In addition, fully vaccinated travelers arriving by air will not be required to stay at a government-authorized hotel.

But Canada is “not opening up our borders any further” until further notice, said Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

“At this time, the Government of Canada continues to strongly advise Canadians to avoid non-essential travel,” said Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety. “Our phased approach to easing border measures is guided by facts, scientific evidence, and the advice of our public health experts.”

Blair reportedly told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp that tourist border restrictions would not be lifted until 75% of Canadians had been fully vaccinated.

Possible impacts on Costa Rica

Prior to the pandemic, Canadian tourism comprised about 7% of total international arrivals to Costa Rica, according to the Tourism Board (ICT).

But Canada’s coronavirus border measures — including a mandatory hotel quarantine for air travelers and multiple tests — have all but eliminated that market: Just 9,227 people have entered Costa Rica from Canada in 2021, a 93.5% decrease compared to 2019.

A gradual border reopening could spark some growth of Canadian visitors to Costa Rica, but it likely won’t be immediately significant.

Canadian tourists traditionally visit Costa Rica between November and March; the North American summer months typically see few Canadian tourists in Costa Rica.

In addition, Canadian airlines Air Canada and WestJet have not resumed service to Costa Rica since their flights were suspended in January at the request of the Canadian government.

More information about Canadian entry restrictions is here.

 

