Canadian flights to Costa Rica remain suspended

Air Canada’s flights to Costa Rica have remained suspended since the end of January.

Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing, and Air Transat canceled air service to all Caribbean destinations and Mexico from January 31 until April 30 in response to a government request.

While Air Canada has resumed some “sun destination” flights, Costa Rica service has not resumed.

WestJet has also resumed some flights to Latin America, but Costa Rica is not included among its plans until at least August.

Just 9,227 have entered Costa Rica from Canada in 2021, a 93.5% decrease compared to 2019.

Prior to the pandemic, Canadian tourism comprised about 7% of total international arrivals to Costa Rica, according to the Tourism Board.

Canada Covid entry requirements

A federal quarantine requirement of at least 14 days applies for travelers entering Canada. For those flying into Canada, the quarantine period includes a mandatory three night pre-paid booking at a government-authorized hotel at the traveler’s expense.

In addition, travelers must take at least two Covid-19 tests after arriving in Canada and during the quarantine period.

More information about Canadian entry restrictions is here.