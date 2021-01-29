Canadian airlines to suspend flights to sun destinations, including Costa Rica

Canadian airlines have agreed to suspend flights to “sun destinations” until May as part of the country’s coronavirus containment measures, according to numerous media reports.

Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing, and Air Transat will cancel air service to all Caribbean destinations and Mexico from January 31 until April 30, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced.

“With the challenges we currently face with COVID-19 both here at home and abroad, we all agree that now is just not the time to be flying,” Trudeau said.

While the Canadian leader did not specifically refer to Central America, at least two airlines have indicated its Costa Rica flights are included in the cuts.

Air Canada lists its routes to the San José area (SJO) and Liberia (LIR) as “temporarily suspended from February 1 until April 30.”

WestJet has also confirmed it will suspend its routes to Liberia, Guanacaste.

“The government asked, and we agreed,” said Ed Sims, WestJet president, via a press release. The airline says it will “work to bring [its] guests already in destination back to Canada.”

In addition to the suspended routes, travelers returning to Canada will be obligated to pay for a quarantine at a government-approved hotel, Trudeau said. Current policy also requires that travelers show proof of a negative coronavirus test before flying to Canada.

Canadian tourism comprises about 7% of total international arrivals to Costa Rica, according to the Tourism Board.

This is a developing story and may be updated with further details. If you are a Canadian