  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica aims for urban natural parks to improve wellness in cities

February 25, 2021
The National Park

The National Park in San José. This park contains the National Monument of Costa Rica. ((Nate Doughty / The Tico Times))

The Costa Rican government this week issued a decree creating a new type of park within the framework of the Environment Ministry. Urban Natural Parks have the objective of conserving ecosystems and benefiting the physical and mental health of people living in Costa Rica’s cities.

The National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) will manage the newly formed National Urban Natural Parks Program. Its first steps will be conducting technical studies and leading conversations with communities and private landowners to explore the creation of new protected areas.

“This new management category will allow conservation strategies to be focused on the specific needs of spaces threatened by unplanned urban growth. It is part of the efforts to correct the country’s historical debt to environmental protection in cities,” said President Carlos Alvarado at a ceremony at La Colina de Curridabat Ecological Park.

According to government figures, just 1.75% of the premontane humid forest that once existed in the Central Valley survives today. Due to the Central Valley’s pleasant climate and altitude, that ecosystem has been razed for agriculture and human settlements.

Urban Natural Parks address what the government calls a “historic debt” by protecting patches of forest that still remain in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM).

“Urban ecosystems are fundamental to having healthy cities and people,” said the Minister of Environment and Energy, Andrea Meza. “Within the National Decarbonization Plan, Costa Rica committed to having 4,500 hectares of green areas for the well-being of citizens.

“Our country needs to remember that the areas that we now see urbanized and gray were living ecosystems until a few decades ago. With the right measures, we can rescue the survivors and regenerate many areas, which will bring health and economic benefits to the citizenry.”

Some 60% of Costa Rica’s population lives in the GAM, which constitutes only 4% of the national territory.

The National Urban Natural Parks Program is part of Costa Rica’s decarbonization goals, which aim for a carbon-neutral economy by 2050.

Related posts:

  1. Community park reflects big goals for urban planning in Curridabat
  2. Costa Rica initiative aims to create greener cities
  3. Costa Rica opens UN climate meeting with call for concrete actions

You may be interested

Rule of law deteriorating in Nicaragua: UN rights chief
Daniel Ortega
3972 views
Daniel Ortega
3972 views

Rule of law deteriorating in Nicaragua: UN rights chief

AFP - February 25, 2021

The rule of law is deteriorating in Nicaragua ahead of November's general elections, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet warned Thursday,…

EuroMillions Jackpot Alert! Someone from Costa Rica could win a record €210 Million jackpot this Friday!
Sponsored content
136 views
Sponsored content
136 views

EuroMillions Jackpot Alert! Someone from Costa Rica could win a record €210 Million jackpot this Friday!

The Lotter - February 25, 2021

EuroMillions Superdraw’s €210 million jackpot is the lottery’s biggest ever, and it could be won in Friday’s draw! There is…

UN commends Costa Rica for decarbonization efforts
Climate Change
3514 views
Climate Change
3514 views

UN commends Costa Rica for decarbonization efforts

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 25, 2021

António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, on Thursday commended Costa Rica for its ongoing decarbonization efforts.  Thursday marked the…

LATEST NEWS

Daniel Ortega

Rule of law deteriorating in Nicaragua: UN rights chief

 - Feb 25, 2021
Costa Rica jackpot
Sponsored content

EuroMillions Jackpot Alert! Someone from Costa Rica could win a record €210 Million jackpot this Friday!

 - Feb 25, 2021
Costa Rica energy, wind power
Climate Change

UN commends Costa Rica for decarbonization efforts

 - Feb 25, 2021
Sea Shepherd whale watchers
Environment and Wildlife

Government updates Costa Rica decarbonization efforts

 - Feb 24, 2021
Approach into San Jose, Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Reminder: Costa Rica’s entry requirements during the coronavirus pandemic

 - Feb 24, 2021
Joel Campbell during Costa Rica's match against Qatar on November 13, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica details March friendlies against Mexico, Bosnia-Herzegovina

 - Feb 24, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 203,496
  • Deaths: 2,793
  • Recovered: 174,096