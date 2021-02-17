  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
French tourists in Costa Rica ‘awaiting repatriation’ after Covid diagnosis

February 17, 2021
San Juan de Dios Hospital, part of the Costa Rica Social Security System.

Six French tourists in Costa Rica remained hospitalized — two in serious condition — with Covid-19, a French news agency reported last Friday.

BFM TV says a group of 22 retirees ages 60 to 77 visited Costa Rica for a 10-day trip starting January 16. Twenty tested positive for Covid-19 before their scheduled flights back to Europe.

Three were in intensive care — two in “very serious” condition — as of Friday, per the report. The other three had milder symptoms and, while still hospitalized, were awaiting negative tests in order to return to France.

The remaining tourists were quarantining at a hotel but had exceeded the $2,000 accommodation coverage provided by their insurance company.

BFM TV confirmed a previous message from the Health Ministry that authorities are uncertain whether the travelers were infected while in Costa Rica, or if one of them was already a carrier of the virus.

Costa Rica does not mandate a negative coronavirus test for entry. However, all visitors to are required to have medical insurance that covers Covid-19 expenses ($50,000 for medical costs and $2,000 for extended lodging).

At least 231 tourists have tested positive for the coronavirus since Costa Rica reopened its air borders in August. This represents 0.13% of people who have entered, health authorities said.

The French tourists represent the first public reports of visitors who have been hospitalized with Covid-19 while in Costa Rica. If you speak French, you can read the BFTM TV report here.

Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 200,454
  • Deaths: 2,737
  • Recovered: 165,439