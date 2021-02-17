French tourists in Costa Rica ‘awaiting repatriation’ after Covid diagnosis

Six French tourists in Costa Rica remained hospitalized — two in serious condition — with Covid-19, a French news agency reported last Friday.

BFM TV says a group of 22 retirees ages 60 to 77 visited Costa Rica for a 10-day trip starting January 16. Twenty tested positive for Covid-19 before their scheduled flights back to Europe.

Three were in intensive care — two in “very serious” condition — as of Friday, per the report. The other three had milder symptoms and, while still hospitalized, were awaiting negative tests in order to return to France.

The remaining tourists were quarantining at a hotel but had exceeded the $2,000 accommodation coverage provided by their insurance company.

BFM TV confirmed a previous message from the Health Ministry that authorities are uncertain whether the travelers were infected while in Costa Rica, or if one of them was already a carrier of the virus.

Costa Rica does not mandate a negative coronavirus test for entry. However, all visitors to are required to have medical insurance that covers Covid-19 expenses ($50,000 for medical costs and $2,000 for extended lodging).

At least 231 tourists have tested positive for the coronavirus since Costa Rica reopened its air borders in August. This represents 0.13% of people who have entered, health authorities said.

The French tourists represent the first public reports of visitors who have been hospitalized with Covid-19 while in Costa Rica. If you speak French, you can read the BFTM TV report here.